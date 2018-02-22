Olympic Medals Table

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|13
|11
|9
|33
|Germany
|12
|7
|5
|24
|Canada
|9
|5
|7
|21
|Netherlands
|6
|6
|4
|16
|United States
|6
|4
|6
|16
|France
|5
|4
|5
|14
|Sweden
|4
|4
|0
|8
|South Korea
|4
|3
|2
|9
|Austria
|4
|2
|4
|10
|Japan
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Italy
|3
|2
|4
|9
|Switzerland
|2
|5
|1
|8
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|China
|0
|5
|2
|7
|OA Russia
|0
|4
|9
|13
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1
2 Comments
Snickers
Where's my UK team? LOL
Joeintokyo
Here's the weighted (4:2:1) rankings:
Norway Germany Canada Netherlands United States France Japan Sweden South Korea Austria Italy Switzerland OA Russia China Czech Republic Slovakia Britain Belarus Poland Australia Ukraine Finland Slovenia Spain Kazakhstan Latvia Liechtenstein
And here's the ranking based on weighted points per (team size) and the ratio, respectively:
Netherlands (33) Norway (109) Germany (153) Liechtenstein (3) France (107) Austria (105) Sweden (116) Japan (124) Belarus (33) Canada (225) South Korea (122) United States of America (242) Spain (13) Ukraine (33) Switzerland (168) Slovakia (56) Italy (122) China (81) Czech Republic (95) Great Britain (58) Olympic Athletes from Russia (168) Australia (51) Poland (62) Finland (106) Latvia (34) Slovenia (71) Kazakhstan (46)
1.61 0.76 0.44 0.33 0.31 0.24 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.06 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.02
The Netherlands is kicking butt, efficiency wise.