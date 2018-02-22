Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympic Medals Table

2 Comments
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 13 11 9 33
Germany 12 7 5 24
Canada 9 5 7 21
Netherlands 6 6 4 16
United States 6 4 6 16
France 5 4 5 14
Sweden 4 4 0 8
South Korea 4 3 2 9
Austria 4 2 4 10
Japan 3 5 3 11
Italy 3 2 4 9
Switzerland 2 5 1 8
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Britain 1 0 3 4
Poland 1 0 1 2
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
China 0 5 2 7
OA Russia 0 4 9 13
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 4 4
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

2 Comments
Login to comment

Where's my UK team? LOL

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here's the weighted (4:2:1) rankings:

Norway Germany Canada Netherlands United States France Japan Sweden South Korea Austria Italy Switzerland OA Russia China Czech Republic Slovakia Britain Belarus Poland Australia Ukraine Finland Slovenia Spain Kazakhstan Latvia Liechtenstein

And here's the ranking based on weighted points per (team size) and the ratio, respectively:

Netherlands (33) Norway (109) Germany (153) Liechtenstein (3) France (107) Austria (105) Sweden (116) Japan (124) Belarus (33) Canada (225) South Korea (122) United States of America (242) Spain (13) Ukraine (33) Switzerland (168) Slovakia (56) Italy (122) China (81) Czech Republic (95) Great Britain (58) Olympic Athletes from Russia (168) Australia (51) Poland (62) Finland (106) Latvia (34) Slovenia (71) Kazakhstan (46)

1.61 0.76 0.44 0.33 0.31 0.24 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.06 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.02

The Netherlands is kicking butt, efficiency wise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku