Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maxim Noreau (56), of Canada, reacts after failing to score in the penalty shootout against the Czech Republic in the penalty shootout during the overtime period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
olympics

Olympic streak over as Canada loses to Czechs in shootout

1 Comment
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

The Czech Republic rallied twice to hand the Canadian men's hockey team its first Olympic loss in eight years Saturday, riding goaltender Pavel Francouz to a 3-2 win in a shootout.

Canada had won 11 consecutive games at the Olympics — the first 10 with NHL players — dating to a loss to the United States in pool play in Vancouver in 2010. Canada opened these games with a comfortable 5-1 win over the Swiss that confirmed its status as one of the favorites in the tournament.

Still, Russia, the United States and now Canada have all lost in the preliminary round.

Mason Raymond and Rene Bourque scored first-period goals for Canada, which wraps up preliminary-round play Sunday against South Korea, but Dominik Kubalik and Michal Jordan answered for the Czechs, who used a successful forecheck. The Czechs tied it up 35 seconds into the second period. Ben Scrivens, who had mishandled the puck seconds earlier, stopped a Michal Birner shot but Jordan banged in the rebound.

Canada outshot the Czechs 33-20 through overtime, but Francouz stood tall — particularly in the extra session.

The three-on-three overtime on the big ice was frantic entertainment with quality scoring chances. Canada's Derek Roy made some nifty rushes but couldn't finish it off, while Mat Robinson broke up a two-on-one before losing the puck on a breakaway.

Wojtek Wolski scored for Canada in the shootout while Maxim Lapierre, Roy and Bourque were all stopped by Francouz and Maxim Noreau hit the post on his attempt. Petr Koukal and Jan Kouvar scored for the Czechs against Scrivens.

Canada came into the game 13-13-1 against the Czech Republic in Olympic and world championship play but had won the last five meetings and eight of the last 10.

The three group winners and the best second-ranked teams advance directly to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight play, with the four winners advancing to the quarters.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wasn't expecting that when I checked the results! Ah, well. 'Twas a good run, and they still lead the pack, I think. Good on the Czechs!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining