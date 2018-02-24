Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Switzerland beat Austria to win inaugural team gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Pyeongchang individual medallists Wendy Holdener and Ramon Zenhaeusern led the way as Switzerland beat Austria 3-1 in the final to win the inaugural Alpine team gold at the Winter Games on Saturday.

Austria took silver with the bronze going to Norway after they edged France on time differential after a 2-2 draw in the "small" final at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

The final event in the Alpine schedule brought mixed sex competition and parallel slalom to the Games for the first time and the knockout format ensured plenty of thrills, even if some of the bigger names in the sport had declined to take part.

