German pair dazzle with world record and gold medal

Gold medalists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany approach their position on the podium between silver medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China and bronze medalists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada.

figure skating

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot came from behind to claim both a world record in their free skate and Olympic pairs gold with a brilliant and haunting performance at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday. They won with 235.90 points.

Sitting in fourth after the short program on Wednesday when Massot doubled a triple jump, the duo skated a flawless free skate, beating their own world record mark in the process, and fell to the ice in tears after finishing.

Silver went to China's reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (235.47. points) and bronze to Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford (230.15).

