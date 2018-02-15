Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gold medalists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany approach their position on the podium between silver medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China and bronze medalists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada. Photo: REUTERS
figure skating

German pair dazzle with world record and gold medal

0 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot came from behind to claim both a world record in their free skate and Olympic pairs gold with a brilliant and haunting performance at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday. They won with 235.90 points.

Sitting in fourth after the short program on Wednesday when Massot doubled a triple jump, the duo skated a flawless free skate, beating their own world record mark in the process, and fell to the ice in tears after finishing.

Silver went to China's reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (235.47. points) and bronze to Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford (230.15).

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT