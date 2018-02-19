Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this multiple exposure image, Japan's Yuka Fujimori jumps during qualification for the women's big air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday. Photo: AP
olympics

Fujimori, Iwabuchi make way into big air snowboard final

1 Comment
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Japanese snowboarders Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi placed second and third, respectively, in the women's big air qualifying round Monday to earn their places in the final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Reigning world champion Anna Gasser of Austria, who failed to complete either of her runs and missed out on a slopestyle medal despite being the favorite, topped the 26-strong field at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre with a near-perfect 98.00 points.

Fujimori was awarded 94.25 points and Iwabuchi 92.75 points for their second runs but they were no match for Gasser, who was the only rider to land a cab double cork 1080 in Monday's snowboard big air event, which is making is its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

"I messed up a little on my first run but I'm glad I got a clean landing on my second," said the 31-year-old Fujimori, who competed in snowboard cross at the Winter Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

"Reira's run was so clean and that made me want to land a good spin. I want to show everyone a good performance (in the final)."

Fujimori, who placed ninth in last week's slopestyle final, is making her fourth Olympic appearance and looking to win the country's first snowboarding gold.

Sixteen-year-old Iwabuchi said, "I overcame pressure in my second run. I want to do even better in the final and aim for gold."

Also for Japan, Miyabi Onitsuka finished seventh to secure a spot in the 12-woman final, but Asami Hirono finished 24th.

The qualification round consists of two runs, with the best single run counting.

American Jamie Anderson and Laurie Blouin of Canada, winners of the slopestyle gold and silver, advanced with the sixth and fourth best qualifying scores, respectively.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ive been watching the snowboarding on TV the past week, I take my hat off to all of the men and woman that hurl them selfs down there steep slopes and up these snow ramps, its makes dizzy just watching them!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel