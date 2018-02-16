Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

U.S. beat Slovakia 2-1 in men's ice hockey

0 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Ryan Donato scored twice on the powerplay to lift the U.S. men's ice hockey team to a 2-1 victory on Friday in what is shaping up as a wide-open Olympic tournament.

After a sluggish start for both teams, with only three shots on net through the first six minutes, the U.S., who lost in Wednesday's opener to Slovenia, jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a powerplay goal as Marek Hovorka was off for hooking.

Breaking out of the U.S. zone, Chris Bourque fed a streaking Troy Terry who drew the Slovak defense and dumped it behind him to a trailing Donato.

Donato, whose father played on the U.S. team in 1992 in Albertville, France, snapped it past Slovak goaltender Jan Laco.

The Slovaks, who stunned tournament favourites Olympic Athletes from Russia in their opener, tied it 25 seconds later, when Tomas Surovy chipped a soft pass out of the corner to Andrej Kudrna, who tipped it between U.S. goalie Ryan Zapolski's pads.

Donato put the U.S. back on top on the powerplay again in the third.

He took a pass from Mark Arcobello, next to the left post, spun and pulled the puck to his forehand in front of Laco and jammed it in.

Both teams are now 1-1 in the tournament.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel