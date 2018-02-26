Japanese team returns home after competing in Pyeongchang

The Japanese Olympic team returned home Monday after claiming a record 13 medals at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
The team captain Nao Kodaira and men's figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu were among the 78 athletes who arrived at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, aboard a chartered jet.
At the Feb 9-25 Winter Games, Japan won four gold, five silver and four bronze medals, breaking its previous record medal haul of 10 at the 1998 Nagano Games.
The medal haul in South Korea surpassed the target set by the Japanese Olympic Committee of nine medals in Pyeongchang, one better than the eight won at the 2014 Sochi Games.
Hanyu became the first figure skater in 66 years to win back-to-back golds in the men's event. Kodaira won gold in the women's 500-meter speed skating and silver in the 1,000 meters.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
Ganbare Japan!
Welcome back, they are heroes! Its amazing how Japanese sportspeople just keep getting better and better, each olympics. Other nations will probably now try and copy the system here? Or even come here to train.
Anyway, Next up, Football World Cup!! Another big chance for Japan to prove themself. Japan expects! Cant wait!
Jonny Knoxville
Well, actually the Japanese bushido way of hard hard hard training leads to results wasn't working and only tired the athletes so they started importing top trainers for overseas with sports science and other technical degrees to fix the holes in the system and thats why the team this year is the strongest ever produced. The most medals were won in speed skating, the coaches are all from the Netherlands who are the best skaters in the world, the Japanese coachs took a step back to observe. The results speak for them self. Also, no one will come here, the Japanese skaters went to the Netherlands for two years before Sochi Olympics and didn't get results, it's the coaches not what country they train in.
Goodlucktoyou
Great job hanyu. usually only woman win medals you are an inspiration to Future Generations
wtfjapan
Other nations will probably now try and copy the system here? Or even come here to train. why there are world class coaches the world over many of those in the US, UK Europe. probably considerably cheaper than in training in Japan and no need to learn Japanese since the world language is english, majority of coaches have good English language ability. When Japan can prove itself in the Olympics for the population it has then it may actually become a world leading training hub. why do you think Japans to athletes in tennis, soccer, even speed skating train and play overseas!? The facilities , experience and money spent of sport is far higher.
Ganbare Japan!
Totally! Yet another pic with ladies all around Hanyu-chan. More evidence Hanyu-chan is the Number 1 pin-up for females in Japan.
cucashopboy
Another big chance for Japan to prove themself.
Ganbare Nippon - why does Japan need to prove itself?
marcelito
Its amazing how Japanese sportspeople just keep getting better and better, each olympics. Other nations will probably now try and copy the system here? Or even come here to train.
Anyway, Next up, Football World Cup!! Another big chance for Japan to prove themself. Japan expects! Cant wait!
Keep dreaming.
Jean
CONGRATULATIONS JAPAN ! More to come in this coming summer olympics.
Manuel D. Valencia III
Well, actually the Japanese bushido way of hard hard hard training leads to results wasn't working and only tired the athletes so they started importing top trainers for overseas with sports science and other technical degrees to fix the holes in the system and thats why the team this year is the strongest ever produced. The most medals were won in speed skating, the coaches are all from the Netherlands who are the best skaters in the world, the Japanese coachs took a step back to observe. The results speak for them self. Also, no one will come here, the Japanese skaters went to the Netherlands for two years before Sochi Olympics and didn't get results, it's the coaches not what country they train in.
So true. It’s just like saying “You have to study harder, or you have to do it this way.” People are people, not soldiers who get orders barked at. Everyone has their own way of training. Leave them to that and let them enjoy their experiences.
Bill Wright
Congrats to all the members of the Japanese Olympic winter teams, they’ve set the mark for the next summer games teams. Well Done!