Japan reaches new heights in Pyeongchang

Japan's delegation chief Yasuo Saito on Sunday hailed the country's athletes for a "job well done" at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Japan captured a record 13 medals, including four gold, four more than the nine-medal harvest the Japanese Olympic Committee had targeted in South Korea.
Four years ago at the Sochi Games, Japan won a total of eight medals and only one gold.
"Coming to Pyeongchang, we were aiming for multiple gold medals and the final objective was to win more medals than the eight we won in Sochi," said Saito.
"We want to make this a huge springboard going toward (the) Tokyo 2020 (Summer Olympics). That was the objective starting out. I would like to say from the heart thank you to all the Japanese athletes, a job well done."
All four of Japan's gold came in ice events.
Yuzuru Hanyu carved his name into the pantheon of men's figure skating legends by defending his title with a 1-2 finish alongside compatriot Shoma Uno -- a feat made all the more remarkable since he was competing for the first time since October, having suffered a serious ankle injury in November.
Meanwhile, girl power brought success on the speed skating track. Nao Kodaira won the 500 meters, Nana Takagi won the mass start and was part of the group, alongside her younger sister Miho, that clinched the team pursuit gold medal two months after the same crew had rewritten its own world record for the second time.
Miho Takagi also won silver and bronze in the 1,500 and 1,000 meters, respectively. Nana became the first Japanese athlete to finish a Winter Games with two gold medals since ski jumper Kazuyoshi Funaki did the same at the 1998 Nagano Olympics in Japan.
"The entire skating team won one medal in Sochi and eight here. (That is) conspicuous excellence," said Saito.
Saito described an emotional moment shared between Kodaira and South Korean Lee Sang Hwa after Kodaira's victory over her rival in the 500 as a memory that would live on.
Kodaira and Lee, the world record holder and two-time defending Olympic champion, hugged on the track after the race and spoke of their mutual respect, perhaps briefly helping to thaw the often frosty political relationship between the two countries.
"That was a symbol of the friendship between the two countries and I think this is a memory that will long live in both South Korea and Japan," said Saito.
"A beautiful scene, the winner and the silver medal winner, both of them just hugging and showing respect to each other."
Among other medalists who helped the Japanese cause was snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, who was denied a place on the top of the podium by American superstar Shaun White in the men's halfpipe final.
Sara Takanashi clinched bronze four years after finishing out of the medals in Sochi, where women's ski jumping made its Olympic debut and greeted her as overwhelming gold medal favorite.
Women's curlers from the Hokkaido city of Kitami captured not only the hearts of fans back in Japan but also the country's first Olympic medal in the sport, winning bronze after missing out on a place in the final with an extra-end defeat by host South Korea.
But while Japan's performance was a success, short-track speed skater Kei Saito's positive doping test left a bad taste.
Saito denied intentionally doping to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He agreed to leave the Olympic village and has been provisionally suspended from all International Skating Union competitions.
Saito emphatically denied knowingly taking acetazolamide, a drug used to treat conditions like glaucoma, altitude sickness and epilepsy that can be used as a masking agent for steroids.
"We met with the International Olympic Committee and CAS and together with legal reps have been working to deal with the situation with the best possible outcome," JOC's Yasuo Saito said.
"We agreed with the IOC that we will reopen the case and continue with the procedure after these games. With the consent of the athlete in question, we will take necessary steps and proceed to appeal to CAS. We are prepared to do everything and give all the support we can to the athlete."
Strong winds and bad weather forced several snow events to be rescheduled at the Pyeongchang Games, giving observing Tokyo Games organizers some learning moments with two and a half years before the Olympics will be staged once again in East Asia.© KYODO
Dango bong
why do Olympic committees have to target a number of medals? What does this accomplish?
Yubaru
He certainly did! More power to him, and I would love to see him try for an unprecedented 3rd. Very few can maintain that high of a level for one, let alone two Olympics, yet Hanyu is still young and if he stays healthy could quite possible accomplish a feat no one has ever done.
Please, get off with the "girl" thing! The WOMEN power is what carried them through. People already have enough images of "girls" and Japan, and it's about time that media does it's part in calling them women.
Without these women, the "goals" that the JOC set would never have been accomplished, and I highly doubt anyone would call Hanyu's accomplishments "Boy's figure skating legend".
socrateos
Hopefully the beautiful moment of friendship and mutual respect shown by Takagi and Lee is a glimpse into the future between the two nations.
Educator60
Agree with everything Yubaru said. Hanyu, Uno, and Hirano, for instance, are younger than the women curlers and speed skaters that medaled but we don’t hear about “boy power”.
I would also also love to see Hanyu take another gold at the next Winter Olympics. His feat of getting back-to-back golds hadn’t been accomplished since Button did it in 1952 (!), and a third would be the first since 1928 (I think it was). It would be thrilling to see such an historical event.
serendipitous1
Dango
Why? Simply because winning medals (without doping) obviously means a country's sports program is effective and world class. Kids and other athletes get inspired by people winning medals so targets are natural.
koiwaicoffee
It puts pressure on everyone involved. Which by itself is a national sport in Japan.
Educator60
Oops, just realized the Takagi sisters are a couple years younger than I was thinking, so about the same age as Hanyu, and I can’t remember the age of the other pursuit team members. Kodaira though is older.
Ganbare Japan!
Otsukaresama all Japanese team heroes! Unbelievable performances by the record-breaking Japanese team. This new generation of young Japanese is hungry for success, the rising force in world sports, showing the world they can be the best, and it is showing in medals and PBs. They will inspire many millions of Japanese kids, to a new level of dominance.
Move over traditional sports nations, the Japanese new Generation has arrived! I can hardly wait for Tokyo 2020 now!
Ganbare Japan!
Of course, another man achieved this unique feat, double golds in back-to-back Olympics (Summer). The legendary Japanese, Kitajima Kosuke. 7 olympic medals in total. Unbelievable!
marcelito
The legendary Japanese, Kitajima Kosuke. 7 olympic medals in total. Unbelievable!"
Check out Michael Phelps record over Athens / Beijing Olympics for an even more "unbelievable" record if you are into swimming.
Educator60
Ganbare! Japan,
Sorry, I forgot to specify I was referring to men’s figure skating when talking about Hanyu’s record breaking successive gold medals. Of course Kitajima is another fantastic athlete!
Back to the age issue I went through and checked the age of each Japanese medalist from these games.
The five men are aged 19, 20, 20, 23, and 29.
The eleven women are aged 21, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 26, 26, 30, 31, and 31.
browny1
Congrats to the athletes. Hard work doesn't always pay off, but it certainly helps.
Just a few observations re the olympics from a Japan view.
Now many athletes have broken the shackles of Japan Sports Inc and travel overseas and engage the best coaches / trainers available. As Nana Tagaki (I think ) said she couldn't have had success if she stayed in Japan, which means there is still room for coaching improvement here. How big a thing this is, is easily shown by the non selection of Swimmer Suzu Chiba for the 2000 summer olympics. Although she passed qualifying time (swimming with the flu) and had posted the 2nd fastest 200m time in the world not long before, she was overlooked. Why? She dared to train individually overseas with a top foreign coach and spoke her mind. If it was 2000 this year Hanyu would have been left off the team for his "selfish" non-team attitude. Thankfully times have changed.
Some degree of success for the Japanese athleetes for these games must lie with the fact that they were almost the "home games". Thousands of supporters filled the stands many travelling to Korea for just a day or two. With little culture shock, no jet lag and being an hour or so flight away is a big bonus. If the same games were in Lillehammer Norway(1994 Olympics) there may well have been a different story to unfold.
And while there has been great growth in the sports - primarily skating - Japan as an overall winter sports country is still probably not up to it's potential. As one of the richest, highest educated, most hi-tech, most populated countries in the world with a glorious abundance of winter sports zones - 100s of ski resorts etc etc - Japan should be way above it's standing. Norway with the population of Hokkaido punches way way above it's weight. I'm not sure with all demographics and bits & pieces taken into account, what weight Japan is in, but not at it's natural level I suppose.
So keeping all things in perspective, Japan should continue to grow, with the next winter games also "local" in China.
The new generation of athletes are a breath of fresh air from the stale constricted teams of years gone by. Stepping outside of the box is the way to go.
Ganbare Japan!
@ Educator thanks. Those young ages would seem Japan will be dominate at olympics for years to come, as long as the young athletes stay hungry of course.I cant think many (or any) other nations would have such young athletes winning medals already. And of course for the Summer Games there are many young Japanese possible medalists, for example Kiryu-chan in 100 metres sprint is highly favored to be in the mix for Gold in 2020. Also, the girl skateboarding Champion is only 12. The Japanese school sports system is producing world level professionals from the ages of 16 or 17.
Joeintokyo
Here's the final rankings according to a weighted (4:2:1) system:
And in terms of efficiency, here are the results based on points per team size (Japan edges out the U.S.):
Netherlands (33) Norway (109) Germany (153) Sweden (116) Liechtenstein (3) South Korea (122) France (107) Canada (225) Austria (105) Belarus (33) Japan (124) United States of America (242) China (81) Switzerland (168) Hungary (19) Olympic Athletes from Russia (168) Italy (122) Czech Republic (95) Spain (13) Slovakia (56) Great Britain (58) Ukraine (33) Australia (51) New Zealand (21) Finland (106) Belgium (22) Poland (62) Slovenia (71) Latvia (34) Kazakhstan (46)
Madden
Overall I think this was a great Olympics for Japan, so many great stories told and it should give a lot of positive role models to the younger generation, especially women who are traditionally given second-rate standing in sport. Well done to the Olympians!
Educator60
Ganbare,
I haven’t really looked at ages of athletes in other countries and have no idea which countries are better at training young athletes, but did notice Zagitova is aged 15, and Chloe Kim is 17.
Back to tge woman power thing though, the story of how the determination of Ms Motohashi eight years ago brought about the existence of the first Japanese curling team to medal is also very interesting.
dcog9065
Incredibly successful Olympics for Japan, really well done!
goldorak
Good Olympics although the lack of public support at some events (alpine skiing, cross country, biathlon etc) was a bit disappointing.
One thing i particularly love about Winter O is that most athletes are 'country ppl' who often grew up in mountainous, isolated regions i.e they are 'true' locals. Which means a/ nations are less likely to poach talent from Africa and other remote/poor countries and b/ greedy mercenary athletes after big $ simply don't have the skills to compete in those sports. All in all, much better than what we see in most other sports which are quickly becoming a joke at international level. Also love the North Am vs old Europe rivalry at winter O, healthy/playful banter between ppl who respect each other.
One last thing: no more 'sports' that rely solely on often biased and corruptible judges to determine the winner please (figure skating, freestyle and some snowboard disciplines).
afanofjapan
@JoeInTokyo what about weighted based on country population?
On another note, i love snowboarding but the olympic snowboarding events did nothing to motivate me to get better in pipe or big air. However, i watched a lot of curling for some reason (timing? always seemed to be on when i switched on the TV). And now i am thoroughly intrigued. Skill, strategy, and sliding around on slippery shoes, i think it would be a lot of fun. Unfortunately i am guessing curling places will be full for the rest of winter, i dont think i was the only one that got hooked on it.