Olympics Medals Table

|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|13
|13
|10
|36
|Canada
|10
|8
|9
|27
|Germany
|13
|7
|5
|25
|United States
|8
|7
|6
|21
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|4
|18
|France
|5
|4
|6
|15
|OA Russia
|1
|5
|8
|14
|Austria
|5
|2
|6
|13
|Switzerland
|3
|6
|4
|13
|South Korea
|4
|4
|4
|12
|Japan
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Sweden
|5
|5
|0
|10
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|10
|China
|1
|6
|2
|9
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Finland
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1
