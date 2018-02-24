Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympics Medals Table

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 13 13 10 36
Canada 10 8 9 27
Germany 13 7 5 25
United States 8 7 6 21
Netherlands 8 6 4 18
France 5 4 6 15
OA Russia 1 5 8 14
Austria 5 2 6 13
Switzerland 3 6 4 13
South Korea 4 4 4 12
Japan 3 5 3 11
Sweden 5 5 0 10
Italy 3 2 5 10
China 1 6 2 9
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
Britain 1 0 3 4
Finland 0 0 4 4
Belarus 2 1 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Poland 1 0 1 2
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
