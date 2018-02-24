Newsletter Signup Register / Login
olympics

Olympics Medals Table

2 Comments
Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
Norway 13 14 11 38
Germany 13 8 7 28
Canada 11 8 9 28
United States 8 8 6 22
Netherlands 8 6 4 18
Sweden 6 5 0 11
Switzerland 5 6 4 15
France 5 4 6 15
Austria 5 3 6 14
South Korea 4 5 4 13
Japan 3 5 3 11
Italy 3 2 5 10
Czech Republic 2 2 3 7
Belarus 2 1 0 3
China 1 6 2 9
OA Russia 1 5 8 14
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Britain 1 0 4 5
Poland 1 0 1 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 4 4
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Konjo# means dedication to outdoors...., being in the middle of a continent.... , somehow olympic is still strong.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Brilliant gold from Finland in the Men's 50km Classic skiing. +2hrs + elevation + winter conditions. his legs were cramping up badly but a timely ski change allowed him to catch up to his previous lead and take it. Just an incredible race

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog