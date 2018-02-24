Olympics Medals Table

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Norway
|13
|14
|11
|38
|Germany
|13
|8
|7
|28
|Canada
|11
|8
|9
|28
|United States
|8
|8
|6
|22
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|4
|18
|Sweden
|6
|5
|0
|11
|Switzerland
|5
|6
|4
|15
|France
|5
|4
|6
|15
|Austria
|5
|3
|6
|14
|South Korea
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Japan
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|3
|China
|1
|6
|2
|9
|OA Russia
|1
|5
|8
|14
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Britain
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Finland
|0
|0
|4
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1
2 Comments
Login to comment
Jandworld
Konjo# means dedication to outdoors...., being in the middle of a continent.... , somehow olympic is still strong.
sf2k
Brilliant gold from Finland in the Men's 50km Classic skiing. +2hrs + elevation + winter conditions. his legs were cramping up badly but a timely ski change allowed him to catch up to his previous lead and take it. Just an incredible race