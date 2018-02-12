No medal for 5th place Japan in team figure skating

Japan missed out on a figure skating team medal at the Pyeongchang Games on Monday, finishing the final in last place for the second straight Winter Olympics.
Canada went one better than its Sochi Olympic silver medal, securing the gold with one event -- the ice dance free dance -- to spare. The Canadians, in the end, had a final score of 73 points, the Olympic Athlete from Russia team took the silver with 66 and the United States, with 62 points, the bronze medal. Italy (56) was fourth and Japan (50) fifth.
Japan started the day in fifth and was looking for a lift from Keiji Tanaka in the men's free program and then Kaori Sakamoto in the women's free, but neither was able to find their spark on Olympic debut, recording the lowest scores in their respective events.
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed also placed last in the ice dance free dance.
In the men's free program, Tanaka had his opening quadruple salchow downgraded to a double and never recovered, his skate earning only 148.36 points, all but ending Japan's chances of a medal.
"I thought the salchow would influence the way I jumped the rest of the way and I wasn't able to find a way back," said Tanaka, whose second quad salchow was also downgraded.
"I didn't want to let it drag me down...I am really disappointed. I have to learn from my mistakes today and try and skate with strength and confidence (in the singles event)."
Sakamoto skated a relatively clean program but admitted she was forced to chase points after under-rotating a triple flip at the start of her skate.
"I was left trying to figure out what to do," said the 17-year-old Sakamoto.
"When you succeed on your first jump you tend to get better and better but when something like that happens you are left trying to work out where you can recover in the rest of your program. I feel bad that I have let the team down."
Three-time world champion Patrick Chan recovered from a poor short program to record a season-best score of 179.75 to top the men's free. The Canadians went on to claim victory after Gabrielle Daleman placed third in the women's free skate.
"We had determination this time around," said Chan. "We saw the potential we had in Sochi and didn't capitalize on it. This time, we really wanted to nail it into the coffin and win this thing."
"It's such an exhilarating feeling because we're such a tight-knit team, and we've been from the same generation so we want to win this medal for all of us."
Daleman said, "It's super different (to Sochi). The first time I was (at the Olympics) I was there for the experience, but now I am here in Pyeongchang as a competitor and here to play."
"It was just so different then, the age and maturity-wise. I am just so honored I got to represent Canada in this team event. We have such a great, strong team and I couldn't be more proud."
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir put the icing on the cake for Canada with victory in the ice dance, scoring 118.10.
Adding to the drama, a piece of figure skating history was written in the women's free skate when Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel in Olympic competition.
"Four years ago when I was left off the (U.S. Olympic) team, I wanted to make another Olympic team, and I knew I would really have to be something special," said Nagasu, whose parents emigrated from Japan to the United States.
"So to become the first American (female figure skater) to land a triple axel at the Olympic Games is historical, and no one can take that away from me."© KYODO
David Varnes
Until Japan has better ice dancers and pairs skaters, they'll never get above 5th place either. The simple fact is, Chris Reed only skates for Japan because he and his sister weren't good enough to even make the Juniors team in the USA, yet could immediately vault to the top of the Japanese rankings.
It's about the same for pairs in Japan.
Until those two elements start to match the high levels shown on the men's and ladies' solo events, the best Japan can hope for is 5th, or maybe 4th if a bunch of other people fall.
sf2k
To be fair we had an experienced team this time and they were up to the challenge. Canada won the gold and we hadn't even skated the final pair so there's that. It helps that we have a lot of skating rinks in the country. We flood and ice over the tennis courts and also have a lot of public arenas too. Even people from other countries including Japan come here to train because there aren't as many available to use where they are. People skate across the country in different venues for different reasons but as kids we learn it and some pursue it. A sport of opportunity. Oddly we don't have a lot of speed skaters like the Netherlands though, we tend to mix it up more.
Many of the winter sports coaches are also Canadians on other teams, trying to raise the level up.
I don't want people to be disappointed but use the experience to raise their game. Go for the original connotation of competition: to strive together
Shumatsu_Samurai
To be fair to Japan, they had some great female figure skaters for years. It was only 2014 when Asada won her third world gold. But she retired last year, and she hasn't been properly replaced yet.
There will always be lulls whilst waiting for top new talent/people develop - unless ice skating is much less popular in Japan now, so youngsters aren't going to come through at all.
Osaka_Doug
Nicely stated sf2K.
I would add the Japanese side could probably enjoy and do better in competition, if they put less pressure on themselves and truly enjoyed the competition as the Canadians seem to be doing.
Shumatsu_Samurai
Britain's swimmers tried doing that for many decades - it didn't work out so well for us.
My guess is that the Canadians simply felt more confident about their routines. I doubt they approached it from a "let's give it a go and see what happens" angle.
JeffLee
@sf2k
Your post reminded me of Friday nights at the rec centre, aged 16 and 17, trying to pick up girls while skating to disco tunes.
Still, the Japanese seem to put A LOT of effort into their skating competitors and fawn all over them. The media attention, etc., here is nothing like in Canada.
1glenn
5th place in the world is still pretty darn good.
BurakuminDes
Totally agree! But try telling that to the media here. Well done to the Canadians, they all seem to be born with skates on!
smithinjapan
Shumatsu_Samurai: "My guess is that the Canadians simply felt more confident about their routines. I doubt they approached it from a "let's give it a go and see what happens" angle."
That, and they were just better, bottom line. It was nice to see Chan back to his best form after the initial fumbling. And as for Tanaka and the Japan team, many are still quite young and can improve with practice. Well done to all.
therougou
Who is this Tanaka guy? If they had Hanyu performing maybe they could have nabbed a medal, but I guess he's been through some injuries recently and it wasn't worth the risk when the pairs and ice dancers would bring the score down anyway.
Bill Wright
All these skaters compete throughout the years leading up to the games and had ample time to profect their routines to there peak form. By the time they go to the Olympic Games there should be no pressure just a personal mindset to preform to they’re best ability and joy of being on the ice. It’s inherant to all these composting to want to do their very best to represent them self’s, their team mates , and their respective countries - but above all else - Them selfs.