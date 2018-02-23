Russians get 1st gold thanks to 15-year-old Zagitova

The Russians finally have a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, thanks to a 15-year-old who beat the fellow teen who inspired her to become a figure skater.
Alina Zagitova won one of the games spotlight events Friday, edging her friend and training partner 18-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva. That ended the gold drought for the Olympic Athletes from Russia — the designation given to the nation's competitors after the IOC banned the nation because of a doping scandal. Zagitova and Medvedeva tied in the free skate, a rare occurrence, but Zagitova had won the short program Wednesday.
Bronze went to Kaetlyn Osmond, giving Canada four overall medals in figure skating.
Medvedeva seemed well on her way to Olympic gold as she went unbeaten for two seasons. But she battled a cracked bone in her right foot this season and Zagitova emerged, eventually surpassing Medvedeva.
While Medvedeva set a world mark in the short program, and a few minutes later her countrywoman beat it. The difference in the short program wound up being the margin between gold and silver.
On Friday, Zagitova went first, greeted by loud chants and cheers from the Russian fans desperate for that first gold.
She nailed everything with fluid flair and technical brilliance. Zagitova earned 156.65 points for her program to "Don Quixote," laying down the challenge for her countrywoman.
Medvedeva matched it, but that was not enough.
Japan's Satoko Miyahara placed fourth, delivering a personal-best free skate to finish with 222.38.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
10 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
Heartbreaking for Medvedeva. I really thought she deserved it. She put her heart and soul into that skate and you could feel it. Zagitova is obviously amazing but there’s just zero emotion there. Maybe it’s because she’s SO young.
oldman_13
Some incredible skating by the final group of ladies without a doubt.
The Canadian Kaetlyn was fabulous, and I was really impressed by Satoko and her fourth place finish.
But the two Russian ladies were head and shoulders above the rest of the field.
Evgenia had a beautiful routine and she put her heart and soul into it, and for sure she would have deserved the gold if Alina were not competing. But the right girl won, and Alina deserved the gold.
Strangerland
The title of this article is wrong. Russia is not at this Olympics. An Olympic athlete from Russia got the 1st gold for the Olympic athletes from Russia. Russia has no medals and will get no medals at this games.
Russia is not welcome at the Olympics for running a state sponsored doping program. Watch the documentary Icarus for more details.
Strangerland
Um yes. Let’s start with the fact that that aren’t at the Olympics because they weren’t welcome.
fxgai
Gold medal for the makeup too, I’d not have guessed she were 15 from a head shot.
grats to the ladies from Russia.
Burning Bush
Technically true, but the girls themselves said they won it for Russia and Russians are proud of them.
Every news media in the world is reporting this as Gold for Russia.
Strangerland
Then every media in the world is wrong. Russia gets zero golds this Olympics.
But I doubt you are accurate with that statement.
Burning Bush
Even this AP article we’re commenting on says Russia won Gold.
If the IOC really wanted to punish Russia they would force athletes to compete as “Olympic Athletes”, why do you think they added the “from Russia” part.
Toasted Heretic
To quote Ivor Cutler, this contention seems to be a case of "never knowingly understood".
Well done to this athelete, despite the controversy over which team she may or may not represent.
Pukey2
These athletes 'from Russia' should have been part of the independent athletes which includes refugees. Their competing together as a single country just makes a mockery of this Russian 'ban'. Absolutely no backbone, the IOC.
I'd double check the judges in the women's figure skating. We all know what they can do. What happened after Salt Lake City made it even easier for judges to cheat.