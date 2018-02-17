Yarnold grabs Britain's first Winter Olympics gold in skeleton

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold celebrates after finishing in the women's skeleton heat 4 final run during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang on February 17, 2018

By Mark Ralston

Lizzy Yarnold retained her Olympic skeleton title and secured Britain's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday, as team-mate Laura Deas took bronze.

Yarnold outstripped Germany's Jacqueline Loelling by 0.45sec after a blistering final run of 51.46sec, celebrating wildly when the last runner, Austria's Janine Flock, finished out of the medals.

Britain's Dom Parsons took bronze in the men's event a day earlier.

Rival teams had questioned the legality of Britain's innovative, drag-reducing skinsuits, but Olympic officials said they had been checked and cleared for use.

