Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Lizzy Yarnold celebrates after finishing in the women's skeleton heat 4 final run during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang on February 17, 2018 Photo: AFP
olympics

Yarnold grabs Britain's first Winter Olympics gold in skeleton

0 Comments
By Mark Ralston
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Lizzy Yarnold retained her Olympic skeleton title and secured Britain's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Saturday, as team-mate Laura Deas took bronze.

Yarnold outstripped Germany's Jacqueline Loelling by 0.45sec after a blistering final run of 51.46sec, celebrating wildly when the last runner, Austria's Janine Flock, finished out of the medals.

Britain's Dom Parsons took bronze in the men's event a day earlier.

Rival teams had questioned the legality of Britain's innovative, drag-reducing skinsuits, but Olympic officials said they had been checked and cleared for use.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel