S Korea beats Japan to reach women's Olympic curling final

The hometown crowd, new to the Olympic sport of curling, roared as South Korea's last shot in the final end of regulation knocked away a Japanese stone and slid across the target.
But the players knew not to celebrate: it was going too fast.
When skip Kim Eun-jung had another chance with the last rock in the tiebreaking extra end — a huge advantage, known as the hammer — she delivered, sending the hosts into the women's gold medal match and the crowd into another frenzy.
"I had a pretty good shot, which made me confident," Kim said through a translator on Friday after the 8-7, 11th-end victory over Japan clinched the first curling medal in Korean history. "Playing the match with Japan, with all the support, (I) felt nothing was impossible."
The South Korean women's curling team has become a fan favorite the Pyeongchang Olympics, where they have come to be known as the "Garlic Girls" after the pungent bulb grown in their hometown. The Gangneung Curling Center was packed for the semifinals, with fans lining the railings around the area, clanging noisemakers, waving flags, blowing horns and shouting for every shot.
South Korea led 7-4 before Japan scored two in the ninth end. But that meant the South Koreans would have the last-rock advantage in the 10th.
As Kim settled in for the final shot of regulation, an anticipatory cheer arose from the crowd before a gentle "shush" quieted the arena so she could concentrate. Her shot clanged off the Japanese one, but rolled a few inches too far, giving Japan a game-tying point.
In the 11th, though, there was no doubt.
The South Koreans rose their brooms in triumph before the rock came to a rest; the Japanese players consoled each other, some wiping their eyes.
"They didn't give up," said coach J.D. Lind, whose team fell behind by three points in the first end and trailed the entire match. "It would have been very easy for them to say, 'We didn't have it today.'"
South Korea will play Sweden for the gold medal on Sunday. Japan will play the Sochi bronze medalist team from Britain on Saturday night for third place.
Sweden will be going for a pair of gold medals, with the men playing the United States in the championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Swedish women advanced on Friday with a 10-5 semifinal victory over Britain about a half hour before the South Korean match ended.
The Swedish women scored two in the sixth end to break a 3-3 tie and then stole three points in the seventh even though Britain had the hammer. After scoring two points in the ninth, the British conceded the match.
Sweden shook hands, as is the custom, then hugged as a group while jumping up and down on the ice.
"It feels amazing," Sweden skip Anna Hasselborg said. "I'm so proud of my team and how we handled all the feelings the whole week. This is the most fun game I've ever played so I hope the gold medal game will be just as much fun."
South Korea beat Sweden 7-6 during pool play earlier in the tournament.
sf2k
J.D. Lind (Canadian coach) is another one of our coaches for hire in the Olympics but the skill to get the job done under pressure at an international level is all about the players drive. Well done! My country folded early so I understand the tough loss for Japan but still, congratulations are due on a hard fought win. Let's cheer them on into the final! Japan goes for the bronze against Great Britain (also Canadian coached, gulp!)
It's all about and depends on the players obviously, but I still find it funny behind the scenes ;)
MarkX
J.D. Lind should be fired for his coaching of the Japanese team. Not once did they attempt any kind of knockout shot. They were constantly trying to thread the needle and move their rock into the number one position, while at the same time the Koreans were doing both, using touch when necessary but at others using force. The Korean third was a perfect example of that. If Russ Howard, who is coaching the Brits, would have been their coach, I think it may have been a different outcome. My hats off to the Japanese women's team, but this whole Olympics they have been playing at a disadvantage.
sf2k
Oh! Is it Glenn or Russ Howard for the Brits? That'll be interesting if they experiment with any Howard-type shots
It's Peter Gallant from PEI coaching the SK team. JD Lind for Japan.
Ultimately any team from any country has to play to their own strengths, so a coach can only do so much. Also the games with Japan had showed a Japanese coach during broadcast, so I don't know the extent of the coaching team, so the scale of this may be quite minor.
We've have a few articles about it but always rooms for more. If there were an actual news article that spelled it out that would have been interesting to learn about different playing and in particular the team learning styles and adjustments to be made by the coaches. Also what about the translators? You can't know how that's going!
I love the irony though that the favoured curling Canadian women are out from poor play but other partially Canadian lead teams are in the medal hunt.
Like the Germany vs Canada hockey game. One of the German players is actually from Winnipeg but has German heritage and has been playing in their European league for 5 years. So a Canadian scored on Canada! You just never know!
sf2k
family grew up with curling so if you've played it you know it better. It's easy to get started though. Some work friends even get together and that's popular. It's convenient when you have a lot of rinks
kurisupisu
I'm a fan!
It's very entertaining....