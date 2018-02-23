S Koreans call for skaters to be booted from games

Thousands of South Koreans are calling for two speedskaters to be expelled from the Olympics after they left their slower teammate behind in a race defined by teamwork and walked away as she quietly sobbed at the stadium in one of the most bizarre moments of this year's Winter Games.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 567,000 people have signed a petition to South Korea's presidential office calling for skaters Kim Bo-Reum and Park Ji Woo to be expelled from the Olympics.
During the women's team pursuit quarterfinals on Monday, Kim and Park skated ahead as teammate Noh Seon-yeong fell behind the pack.
Some South Koreans believe Kim and Park were trying to humiliate Noh because there was nothing to be gained by crossing first.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
8 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
This kind of nonsense happens too much in Korean culture and reflects very poorly on that country.
Burning Bush
There could be a story behind the scenes that we don't know about, like an argument that caused the slow girl to throw the race.
Yubaru
I find it incredibly hard to believe that anyone would come up with something like this, die hard conspiracy theorist?
Racing in front of your home-country crowd, how about maybe the young woman could have had an injury that we don't know of, or maybe she just didn't have it in her.
The Olympics are more than just about winning.
oldman_13
I applaud those South Koreans who took offense at the boorish behavior of those two and signed the petition.
Team sports is all about the team. You win AND you lose as a team. There was absolutely no reason to humiliate and throw that poor skater under the bus, I don't care what nationality.
CrazyJoe
Sportsmanship is a characteristic that never gets old or goes out of style. You know it when you see it and as in this case, you know it when you don't see it.
Well, good for the Korean people and their definition of honor, in this case.
Speed
There definitely was no love lost between the first two skaters Kim and Park and the third girl Noh.
Whether the the first two girls should be expelled or not I'm not sure, but it's clear that they didn't have much sympathy for Noh during or after the race.
There's not much you can do during the race if one falls behind, except wait for the last girl and come in slow together or if you do finish fast without the 3rd skater, at least console her a bit afterward.
Does this really warrant a kicking out of the Olympics?
dcog9065
Yeah, extremely poor behaviour and am astonished they would pull something this terrible at an Olympics on home soil. They have some severe personality issues and it may be best to remove them as an example of how not to be a terrible, terrible person
Eppee
I am not sure to understand, what are you talking about ? What's kind of non sense happening ?
Unlnke most of our falsely "democratic" societies, the people in SK have power, they keep showing it.