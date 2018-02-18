Switzerland blanks South Korea 8-0 in men's ice hockey

Pius Suter (44), of Switzerland, celebrates with Simon Moser (82) after scoring a goal against South Korea during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pius Suter had a hat trick and former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller made 25 saves as Switzerland shut out host South Korea 8-0 and chased goaltender Matt Dalton on Saturday night.

Dennis Hollenstein, Felicien du Bois, Thomas Rufenacht, Reto Schaeppi and Tristan Scherwey each scored a goal for the Swiss, who rebounded from a 5-1 loss to Canada in their opening game. Switzerland faces Czech Republic, which beat Canada in a shootout, in each team's preliminary-round finale as any of the three teams can finish first in the group.

Switzerland outshot South Korea 34-25. Dalton allowed five goals on 27 shots before coach Jim Paek replaced him with Korean-born goalie Sungjie Park. In its second-ever Olympic men's hockey game after losing to the Czechs 2-1 on Thursday, South Korea elicited cheers from the home crowd every time it rushed up the ice with a puck and roars when any player got a shot on net.

