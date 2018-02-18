Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pius Suter (44), of Switzerland, celebrates with Simon Moser (82) after scoring a goal against South Korea during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
olympics

Switzerland blanks South Korea 8-0 in men's ice hockey

0 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Pius Suter had a hat trick and former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller made 25 saves as Switzerland shut out host South Korea 8-0 and chased goaltender Matt Dalton on Saturday night.

Dennis Hollenstein, Felicien du Bois, Thomas Rufenacht, Reto Schaeppi and Tristan Scherwey each scored a goal for the Swiss, who rebounded from a 5-1 loss to Canada in their opening game. Switzerland faces Czech Republic, which beat Canada in a shootout, in each team's preliminary-round finale as any of the three teams can finish first in the group.

Switzerland outshot South Korea 34-25. Dalton allowed five goals on 27 shots before coach Jim Paek replaced him with Korean-born goalie Sungjie Park. In its second-ever Olympic men's hockey game after losing to the Czechs 2-1 on Thursday, South Korea elicited cheers from the home crowd every time it rushed up the ice with a puck and roars when any player got a shot on net.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel