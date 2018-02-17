Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka jumps during the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday. Photo: AP
olympics

Ledecka comes from back of pack for super-G gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic has made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the Olympic super-G title, with a mistake costing Lindsey Vonn a spot on the podium.

Ledecka was the 26th racer to take the course. The 22-year-old blazed through the course in a time of 1 minute, 21.11 seconds. Defending champion Anna Veith of Austria earned the silver, finishing 0.01 seconds back, and Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein captured bronze.

Ledecka's run shocked everyone, including her. She turned to someone and said, "How did that happen?"

Vonn had a fast run before going too wide on a turn near the bottom.

What's even more remarkable is that Ledecka's first and foremost a snowboarder (world champ). Should she win next week she would be one of the very few athletes to have won gold in 2 different sports at the same Olympics.

