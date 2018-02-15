S Korean men fall to Czechs; Canada beats Switzerland in ice hockey

The Czech Republic men's ice hockey team edged out South Korea 2-1 on Thursday but had to come from behind against an impressive Olympic debut performance by the host country.

The Koreans, ranked 21st in the world, took a surprise 1-0 lead over the sixth-ranked Czechs in the first period. Cho Min-ho took a feed in the slot from Brock Radunske, one of six Canadians on the team, and fired a wrist shot past Czech goalkeeper Pavel Francouz.

The goal sent the near-capacity crowd at the Gangneung Hockey Centre into delirium.

While it took the unified Korean women's team nearly 150 minutes of playing time to notch their first goal, which came on Wednesday against Japan, the South Korean men accomplished the same feat in 7 minutes and 34 seconds.

"This was huge," said Korean coach Jim Paek, the first Korean-born player in the NHL and a Stanley Cup winner. "First night in the Olympics. First game ever in the Olympics. First goal scored in the Olympics. It was a fantastic night for sure."

The lead would not last, though. The Czechs, including several ex-NHL players and 15 who play in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, levelled about four minutes later when Jan Kovar tapped in a pass from Michal Repik, beating South Korean goaltender Matt Dalton to the glove side.

They took the lead on a short-handed goal. Repik, who played 72 games over four seasons with the NHL's Florida Panthers, intercepted a puck as the Koreans were trying to break out of their zone and charged the goal.

Dalton stopped his first shot, but the puck trickled behind him and Repik whacked it into the net.

"I'd like to have that second one back," Dalton said. "I felt better as the game went on. At the end of the day, I was just trying to give the guys a chance to win the game."

Dalton made 38 saves to keep it close for his team, and the crowd provided a big lift, roaring every time a Korean player carried the puck across center ice into the Czech zone.

"It was tough, they played a really good game," Czech captain Martin Erat said of the Koreans. "A lot of energy and the crowd was behind them so it was a great game for them."

Unlike the unified Korean women's squad, which includes 12 players from North Korea, the South Korean men's team is not integrated and has so far escaped the spotlight cast upon the women.

The men's Olympic tournament is being played without NHL players for the first time since the 1994 Games in Norway's Lillehammer, after the league and the International Olympic Committee failed to agree on covering players' travel and insurance costs.

Canada 5, Switzerland 1

Canada opened their defense of their Olympic men's ice hockey gold medal with a workmanlike 5-1 win over Switzerland in a muted contest that failed to fill the Kwandong Hockey Centre.

What would have been one of the hottest tickets at any of the five previous Olympics featuring a Canadian team loaded with National Hockey League stars playing in their tournament opener was treated with disinterest as the world's best players sat these Games out.

With the NHL deciding to end its Olympic involvement, Canada was forced to assemble a roster of mostly anonymous journeymen and minor leaguers, the absence of marquee names having a bigger impact on attendance than on the ice as Canada rolled to a confidence-boosting win.

"You didn't really know what to expect it's been a long process we knew the Swiss would have a good and that they would play hard," Canada coach Willie Desjardins told reporters.

"It was good for us to get out and get a couple of goals early.

"I think it let everybody see on our team where we are at and what we can do. We've still got lots of tough hockey ahead of us."

Canada would usually be the main attraction packing the largest venue but on Thursday the gold medallists were relegated to the smaller arena used primarily for women's hockey while the host South Koreans took on the Czech Republic across town at the main arena.

Large swathes of empty seats and just 2,802 spectators added up to a flat atmosphere inside the arena that a day earlier had been rattling with excitement for a women's hockey game between a united Korean team and Japan.

The Canadian team that stepped on to the Kwandong Hockey Centre ice on Thursday could not have been more different than the one that claimed gold four years ago in Sochi.

That was a team of future Hockey Hall of Famers, NHL most valuable players and scoring champions like Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

The roster that opened defence of that gold was one cobbled together from NHL spare parts and castoffs. A team of mostly unknowns earning a pay cheque playing in remote hockey outposts.

"You try to just treat it like any other game as cliche as that sounds, if you start focusing on magnitude you kind of get lost in the forest," said Canada netminder Ben Scrivens, who plays in the Russian KHL for Salavat Yulaev Ufa. "You take one game at a time."

Fans or no fans Canada got their bid for a third consecutive gold off to an inspired start with Rene Bourque redirecting Chris Lee's shot from the blueline past Leonardo Genoni to open the scoring and Maxim Noreau adding a powerplay tally for a 2-0 first period lead.

Bourque found the back of the net again in the second which was followed 52 seconds later with another powerplay goal from Wojtek Wolski that pushed the lead out to 4-0.

Simon Moser's third period powerplay goal accounted for all the Swiss scoring and Wolski answered with an empty netter for Canada.

