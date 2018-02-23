Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's Wu wins 500 meters in world record time

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Wu Dajing won China's first Olympic gold medal in the men's 500 meters on Thursday, setting a world record time of 39.584 seconds to beat South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon.

Wu, who in qualifying broke the previous record set by American John Celski in 2012, went 0.216 seconds faster in the final, with another South Korean, Lim Hyo-jun, taking the bronze medal.

The 23-year-old Chinese skater clenched his fists above his head in celebration as he took a victory lap around the rink at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Wu won silver in 500m at the Sochi Olympics four years ago behind Russian Viktor Ahn, and he put in a flawless display in Korea, leading the race from the start and finishing 0.27 seconds ahead of Hwang.

Wu has dominated the distance since Sochi, winning 10 men's 500m races at world championships and in the World Cup.

He failed to make it to the final of either the 1,000m or 1,500m after picking up penalties in qualifying.

