Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sebastien Toutant of Canada celebrates winning the gold medal in the inaugural snowboard men's big air event at the Winter Olympics on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS
olympics

Toutant's big air gold comes at perfect time for Canada

0 Comments
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Sebastien Toutant soothed Canada's wounded pride by winning the first Olympic men's snowboarding big air gold medal on Saturday, taking the title with a combined score of 174.25 from his two best runs in the Pyeongchang Winter Games final.

American Kyle Mack, cheered on by U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, took the silver with 168.75 points, while Britain's Billy Morgan won the bronze with 168.00.

Trump, a senior White House adviser, is in South Korea to lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics. She met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

The 25-year-old Toutant collected his first Olympic medal with the victory after finishing 11th in the snowboarding slopestyle event. He also competed in the slopestyle in Sochi four years ago but did not make the podium.

The gold will come as some welcome good news for Canadian sports fans, who are mourning a string of defeats in ice hockey and curling, sports they traditionally dominate at the Olympics.

New Zealander Carlos Garcia Knight, who topped the qualifying competition, failed to deliver in the final and finished a disappointing 11th of 12 riders.

The big air event was making its Olympic debut in South Korea, with Austrian Anna Gasser winning the women's gold medal on Thursday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku