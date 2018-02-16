Defending champ Hanyu leads; Uno 3rd after men's short program

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the men's short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday.

Defending men's figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu took the lead for Japan after the short program at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Friday.

Hanyu, who is making his competitive return after being sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in November, scored 111.68 points to top the field at Gangneung Ice Arena with Spain's Javier Fernandez taking second and Japan's Shoma Uno third.

"I am very satisfied with my performance but I have a very important day tomorrow (in the free skate). I wasn't concerned about the injury and practiced a lot," Hanyu said.

"I did everything I can up to this point and worked hard even during the two months I wasn't able to skate. I want to turn that into a positive result," he said.

Fans of Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan hold Japanese flags and banners on Friday.. Photo: REUTERS

Hanyu missed his personal best of 112.72 recorded at the Autumn Classic International last September by 1.04 points. He scored 63.18 on technical elements and 48.50 in his components score with no deductions.

He hit every element of a highly difficult program with precision and grace in a spectacular jumping contest complemented by superb spins and intricate footwork amid intense pressure.

His routine set to Chopin's Ballade No.1 earned him 10 points more than the one he led the short program with in Russia four years ago. With the music fading away, Winnie the Pooh bears came raining onto the ice, hurled down by his adoring army of fans that have become such a hallmark of any Hanyu appearance.

Javier Fernandez, 26, skated second to last and scored 107.58 while Uno posted a score of 104.17 in his Olympic debut.

Two-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen missed on all his jumps, finishing in 17th place with a passionless performance. Canada's Patrick Chan, who struggled with his jumps in the team event's short programme, fell on his triple Axel, a jump that has haunted him throughout his career. "I've been dealt a bad card," Chan, who finished sixth with 90.01 points, told reporters.

Of the 30 competitors in the men's short program, 24 advance to Saturday's free skate.

Hanyu is hoping to become the first figure skater in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the men's singles event. Only three -- Gillis Grafstrom of Sweden (1920, 1924, 1928), Karl Schafer of Austria (1932, 1936) and Dick Button of the United States (1948, 1952) -- have successfully defended an Olympic title.

