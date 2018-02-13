Japanese short track speedskater fails doping test

Kei Saito, a member of the Japanese short track speed skating team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, has failed a drug test, multiple sources told Kyodo News late Monday.
Saito, 21, a reserve on the men's 5,000-meter relay team, failed an out-of-competition test in the lead-up to the games, the sources said. In a revelation that should rock the host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the positive test is the first ever returned by a Japanese athlete at a Winter Olympics, and would be the first confirmed case of the Pyeongchang Games.
The Japanese Olympic Committee is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to address Saito's adverse finding.
The skater, whose sister Hitomi is also competing in Pyeongchang, was a member of Japan's 3,000-meter relay team that finished third at the 2013 and 2014 world juniors.
While Japan has had a relatively clean image and record with respect to doping, the nation, which is also putting its hand up for the 2026 Winter Games with Sapporo, has been hit with a recent spate of infringements.
In January, Yasuhiro Suzuki, a Tokyo Olympic hopeful in kayaking, spiked a fellow competitor's drink with an anabolic steroid and now faces a lifetime ban.
In October, a university wrestler tested positive for a banned substance, drawing a two-year ban. And the month before that, a collegiate swimmer also tested positive and was hit with a seven-month suspension.
The most notable case of Japanese athletes violating anti-doping rules came at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where members of the Japanese men's volleyball team tested positive for a stimulant.© KYODO
Yubaru
Another bubble bursting.
BurakuminDes
If proven, this is extremely regrettable and may well have Saito banned for life by the JOC (on top of a possible 4 year ban by the IOC). In the media it will take some of the gloss off the 3 Japanese medallists from last night.
To be fair, they have been a very clean nation overall, with only a few instances of dopers (being caught at least).
Yubaru
The people of this country need to wake-the-**** up and smell the coffee!
There is so much to love about Japan, yet the image that people have that athletes are people immune from the pressures of wanting to win at any cost, is BS. Just like in everyday life here "fraud" is perpetrated upon the people, more often than they want to accept or believe.
Getting caught, especially on the international stage, is going to be fodder for the talking heads on the "wide-shows" for months to come!
I just hope his sister is able to put it aside and do what she needs to do to compete, but I'll bet the media won't let her!
SaikoPhysco
He failed an "out of competition" test. Which is a test given at another competition before the Olympics itself. A bit more needs to be investigated before the guy is severely punished and you well know that the S. Korean's would like nothing more than to find a Japanese competitor guilty. I'll bet a lot of Japanese are thinking this kid is being used as a scapegoat. I'm just saying what a lot of you are thinking.
papigiulio
@SaikpPsycho!
So you're saying he is innocent because SK would love for a JP competitor look guilty? Hmmm, remember the Japanese swimmer who stole a camera from a South Korean? Nobody believed it until we saw the footage.
nakanoguy01
for your reference, here's the official list of banned substances:
https://www.wada-ama.org/sites/default/files/prohibited_list_2018_en.pdf
but why are you all presuming he's guilty before he's had a chance to defend himself? some items on the list occur naturally in food, and often times athletes take supplements without fully knowing all the ingredients. so some athletes are caught doping even though they had no intention of doing it. this the the negative the anti-doping protocols of WADA.