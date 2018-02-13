Japanese short track speedskater fails doping test

Kei Saito, a member of the Japanese short track speed skating team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, has failed a drug test, multiple sources told Kyodo News late Monday.

Saito, 21, a reserve on the men's 5,000-meter relay team, failed an out-of-competition test in the lead-up to the games, the sources said. In a revelation that should rock the host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the positive test is the first ever returned by a Japanese athlete at a Winter Olympics, and would be the first confirmed case of the Pyeongchang Games.

The Japanese Olympic Committee is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday to address Saito's adverse finding.

The skater, whose sister Hitomi is also competing in Pyeongchang, was a member of Japan's 3,000-meter relay team that finished third at the 2013 and 2014 world juniors.

While Japan has had a relatively clean image and record with respect to doping, the nation, which is also putting its hand up for the 2026 Winter Games with Sapporo, has been hit with a recent spate of infringements.

In January, Yasuhiro Suzuki, a Tokyo Olympic hopeful in kayaking, spiked a fellow competitor's drink with an anabolic steroid and now faces a lifetime ban.

In October, a university wrestler tested positive for a banned substance, drawing a two-year ban. And the month before that, a collegiate swimmer also tested positive and was hit with a seven-month suspension.

The most notable case of Japanese athletes violating anti-doping rules came at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where members of the Japanese men's volleyball team tested positive for a stimulant.

