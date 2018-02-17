Hanyu wins men's figure skating gold; silver for Uno

Japanese icon Yuzuru Hanyu completed his comeback from injury in style Saturday, capturing his second successive Olympic men's figure skating gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games while compatriot Shoma Uno won silver.
The gold is Japan's first of the games in any competition. Victory saw Hanyu become the first skater to defend the men's title since American Dick Button achieved the feat 66 years ago.
"So many people have supported me, and first of all, I'm relieved that I was able to skate on this rink," said Hanyu.
"I'm happy with my performance. My right foot survived. I wasn't able to train because of my injury and that worried a lot of people. I had more support and cheering than ever and feel very blessed for that."
Hanyu held the overnight lead after flirting with breaking his own world record score in Friday's short program. The two-time world champion completed the job with an enthralling free skate (206.17 points) at Gangneung Ice Arena to finish with 317.85.
Uno scored 306.90 for silver in his Olympic debut and Javier Fernandez of Spain scored 305.24 for bronze.
"With my free skate, I wasn't sure about my program composition so it was more difficult. But I was able to focus and do all the jumps I wanted," the gold medalist said.
Uno slipped into silver, despite a mistake on his first toe loop.
"I felt like I wasn't able to skate well from the beginning (of the free program), so I thought there's a high possibility that I couldn't score well today," said Uno.
"I just started laughing after I missed my first loop. I didn't feel pressured after my mistake, I just laughed and wanted to do my best."
"But the practice I've been doing -- being able to land jumps in whatever situation I'm in -- worked out well. I was watching everyone's performance today, so I knew what kind of routine I needed."
Fernandez was beside himself, having won his first Olympic medal after going so close in Sochi.
"It was awesome, a good experience for sure," he said. "Even though it was not a perfect performance today, it was a really good one. It was just a competition (in which) everyone was skating really good."
"So happy with the medal, a lot of work, a lot of years for the Olympic dream an Olympic medal, and I finally got it."
"Now I can sleep, I can rest and I can really enjoy with my people around me what I've got after so many years. I'm really happy," said the Spaniard.
The 23-year-old Hanyu joins three other skaters who have retained the title -- Gillis Grafstrom of Sweden (1920, 1924, 1928), Karl Schafer of Austria (1932, 1936) and Button (1948, 1952).
Performing to the soundtrack from the film "Onmyoji" (The Yin-Yang Master), Hanyu had an awkward landing coming out of a quad toe loop-single loop-triple salchow combination but it was a minor blip in a skate that flowed like molten gold.
At the end of his skate, Hanyu got down on one knee and patted the ice as stuffed Winnie the Pooh bears rained down from the crowd above.
Uno botched his opening quad loop but was clean the rest of the way. Hanyu and Uno also finished first and second, respectively, at last year's world championships in Helsinki.
Hanyu was competing for the first time in four months. He damaged ligaments in his right ankle after falling attempting a quad lutz during practice for the NHK Trophy in November.
Hanyu's recovery from injury was slower than expected and he and only began training on the ice at his base in Toronto last month, leading to speculation over whether he would be fit to defend his title.
Hanyu skipped the team competition here to focus on being ready for the singles.
Japan's Keiji Tanaka ended the competition in 18th place with 244.83.
American quad king Nathan Chen rebounded from a disastrous short program that left him in 17th place to land six quads, touching down on one of them, for 215.08 points in free skate and a total of 297.35 for fifth.
"I have been working on it (putting six quads in the free skate) for a while. It's never really fully come together," said Chen. "I was like, 'I already fell so many times (in performances earlier this week), I might as well go out and throw everything down and see what happens.'"© KYODO
36 Comments
BurakuminDes
Kickin’ a$$ and breakin’ senior’s hearts! Well done Mr Hanyu. Best skater of all time?
Educator60
Lots of wonderful performances today, and very, very happy for Hanyu, Uno, and Fernandez!!!
titaniumdi0xide
2 Olympic gold! Congratulations. Otsukaresama!
BeerDeliveryGuy
I’m not an expert, but Hanyu does seem to have a positive showmanship that most other Japanese athletes lack.
titaniumdi0xide
garymalmgren
Seeing Hanyru in tears when he found out that Uno had taken second place was really something.
Well done to both of them.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Fernandez’ choice of music, Man of LaMancha medley was good, too.
FizzBit
So they don't give out medals anymore? Just stupid dolls they have to hold up for cameras?
oldman_13
Congratulations to Yuzuru, an amazing achievement, especially considering he only was able to seriously train for a month prior to these games due to his injury.
However, I do think his fellow countryman Uno had the superior free skate performance. If it wasn't for that botched opening jump, who knows.
In terms of greatest figure skater of all time, he certainly has rights to that. But no doubt people from other countries will disagree.
BeerDeliveryGuy
The awards ceremony will be held later this evening.
FizzBit
What? Hanyru could even look Uno in the eyes. Too busy hugging the bronze medalist.
runner3
He's a great skater, but not the best of all time. There are past world champion's in both the women's and men's that have 10 world championship titles and one man that won 7 consecutive world championships, that's hard to beat! But still He's a great skater.
kohakuebisu
I didn't see it, but I'm sure I'll get plenty of chances to see it in the coming days on Japanese TV (!)
Well done to him. His is a great story. It's easy to forget with the flashy costumes and classical music, but figure skaters are incredible athletes. You can't leap that high and spin that many times without a very powerful body.
Check out this thread with comments from people who've done both figure skating and ice hockey.
https://www.quora.com/Which-is-harder-Figure-Skating-or-Ice-Hockey
Jimizo
The same could be said of ballet dancers.
I respect their physical conditioning and hard work, but I don’t think ‘athletes’ is the right word. ‘Dancers’ would be more accurate.
dcog9065
Well done Yuzuru, epic performance!
Pukey2
Hidden near the end of the article:
Ha ha ha. He did another 'Asada Mao'!!!!
The only difference is that, everyone here not being a sports fan as such, this was completely forgotten, unlike 4 years ago in the women's. But, at the end of the day, a big fat zero.
Anyway, congratulations to all medalists and Chen for that free. We're not going to hear the end of this - day in day out until one month after the Olympics.
Predictions for the women's!
A Russian skater, but without the cheating courtesy of the judges.
Educator60
FizzBit, “So they don't give out medals anymore? Just stupid dolls they have to hold up for cameras?”
For all the events they’ve been giving winning athletes the stuffed animals immediately after. Then some hours later they receive their medals at a ceremony in a special venue. I think they are not giving the little bouquets of flowers that have been customary in the past?
lucabrasi
I see Britain won their first ever skiing medal yesterday. Joy!
Is that the one where they tie planks on their feet, and slide on the snow?
YongYang
There was lot of genius from quiet a few incredible athletes there. Simply astounding.
Educator60
Do zzBitToday 02:58 pm JST
“What? Hanyru could even look Uno in the eyes. Too busy hugging the bronze medalist.”
Did you mean “could not even”? Even so the comment does not make a lot of sense. Fernandez, who is the boyfriend of Miki Ando, trains with the same coach, Brian Orser, as Hanyu. I believe they are friendly rivals.
savethegaijin
I loved the way he pranced to the medal podium. It was so extra and made my entire day lol
Haruka
Well done. Congratulations
goldorak
Dunno much about Hanyu or figure skating but reckon this young man is remarkably strong mentally. Favorites often crumble under pressure especially after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury but Hanyu seems to thrive/get stronger.
As an aside, what will he do with the winnie the pooh toys, give them to charity?
BeerDeliveryGuy
According to the news reports, he does exactly that. -Donates the Poohs (Winnie’s?) to local children’s facilities and charities at all venues he competes in.
Educator60
PS to FizzBit,
Not to mention that Hanyu and Uno also hugged and looked each in the eyes. So I really have no idea what you are going on about.
therougou
Uno skated last. So him getting 2nd meant Hanyu got 1st. This is why Hanyu was crying. The bronze medalist, as mentioned, is Hanyu's training partner.
smithinjapan
Well done! Not only to Hanyu and Uno, but Fernandez and everyone else. I noticed Chen had a pretty good second run, while Chan seemed to do badly. Such is the game. The only bad in all this is that television has now become the "Hanyu Channel" and I can't find any other sports being broadcast.
Jimizo
Brits winning medals at the Winter Olympics?
No wonder we are crap at football these days. I bet the 1966 England team weren’t wasting their time skidding on snow.
This generation...I despair.
Pukey2
Yeah, and the only thing they had to say about him on TV was that he had the same coach as Hanyu, not that they showed him at all, only when he was on the podium, when the cameras couldn't avoid showing him. Utterly disgraceful, from a sporting point of view. Where I come from, at least they give credit to all medal winners, even if there is not a single participant from our country.
When I first heard of the results from my Japanese partner, I asked who came third. The response was 'a gaijin' (jokingly). That just about sums up the real attitude here.
Goodlucktoyou
my partner didn’t go to work today so she could watch. She was so happy!
but I’m a massive fan of Mao-Chan.
Jean
CONGRATS JAPAN
smithinjapan
Sigh... just tried to watch speed skating, of which a Japanese female skater is also in the finals, but alas, guess what was on all channels with Olympic coverage.
tinawatanabe
Don't blame Japanese for your taste in women. Fernandez is very famous and popular in Japan.
smithinjapan
tinawatanabe: "Don't blame Japanese for your taste in women. Fernandez is very famous and popular in Japan."
Despite your attempted insult at the poster (and his partner), he's not incorrect. You are also correct that Fernandez is SOMEWHAT popular here, but are they showing his replayed performance for the 30th time this evening? Most people don't even know who came in third, and he's not the only one who has heard "some gaijin" in regards to someone winning, forgetting that the Japanese are "gaijin" there, too.
FizzBit
Well thanks for that. I knew it had to be something the way they embraced each other. Watch it again. He totally ignored Uno.
BeerDeliveryGuy
I wouldn’t say he ignored Uno. He hugged him and exchanged a few words, but he was obviously more friendly with Fernandez.