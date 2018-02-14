Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Players from the United States pose for the camera as they gather around the goal before the preliminary round of the women's hockey game against the team from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
olympics

U.S. women beat Russia 5-0; early showdown with Canada next in ice hockey

0 Comments
By TERESA M. WALKER
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson set an Olympic record for the fastest back-to-back goals by a man or a woman, scoring 6 seconds apart in the second period as the United States shut out the Russians 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Lamoureux-Davidson not only topped Canada's Caroline Oullette, who scored twice in 16 seconds on Feb. 11, 2006, in a 16-0 rout of Italy at Turin, but also the men's mark held by Carl Goran Oberg of Sweden in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

With the win, the Americans remain undefeated going into their early Olympic showdown with Canada, which is also 2-0.

The Americans won eight of the last 10 world championships, including an overtime win over Canada last spring for their fourth straight title . But they are at the Pyeongchang Games trying to end a 20-year gold medal drought. The last time these teams met in the Olympics, Canada rallied from an 0-2 deficit to win its fourth straight gold in overtime in 2014 in Sochi .

No medal will be on the line Thursday, just positioning for the semifinals. That made tuning up the offense a must for the Americans with Canada routing its first two opponents 9-1 after a 4-1 win over Finland earlier Tuesday.

Kacey Bellamy opened the scoring off a pass from Lamoureux-Davidson in the first. Lamoureux-Davidson added two goals, and Gigi Marvin and Hannah Brandt each had a goal. Nicole Hensley, who started the U.S. win over Canada in the 2017 world championship, made 13 saves in her Olympic debut.

The Americans had played the Russians in the Olympics only once before, and they routed them 13-0 in 2010 at Vancouver setting a single-game record for the U.S. in the games.

This time, they played athletes from Russia competing under the Olympic flag after the country was banned from the games for revelations of a massive doping operation. The women's hockey team is playing without six players from the world's fourth-ranked team a year ago, though the Russians had a pocket of vocal cheerleaders on hand.

U.S. coach Robb Stauber rotated his goalies, putting Hensley in net after playing Maddie Rooney in a 3-1 opening win over Finland.

Neither team could generate much offense in the opening minutes. Then Lamoureux-Davidson took the puck deep into the left circle, then found Bellamy and she scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle, beating Valeria Tarakanova stick-side 8:02 for the 1-0 lead. After getting only seven shots on goal in the first, Lamoureux-Davidson led a breakout in the second for the United States.

Lamoureux-Davidson tapped in the rebound of a shot from her twin sister , Monique Lamoureux-Morando, at 11:46. Off the ensuing faceoff, the puck wound up in the skates of two Russian players and she poked it away to give herself a breakaway. She dipped her right shoulder and feigned a forehand shot before beating Tarakanova with a backhand.

Marvin's goal off a rebound at 14:38 gave the Americans a 4-0 lead.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Living

Mochi Pounding at Motoazabu Hills

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Speech & Language Pathologist Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Awkward English Teacher Interviews in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Sakurajima

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon