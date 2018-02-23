Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's Shim Sukhee (L) and Choi Min-jeong crashed out unceremoniously during the women's 1,000m short track final. Photo: AFP
olympics

Wipe-out ends Choi's rollercoaster Olympics

0 Comments
By Mladen ANTONOV
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

Choi Min-jeong's bid for an Olympic short track treble ended in a wipe-out with fellow South Korean Shim Suk-hee on Thursday.

The winner of the women's 1,500m and 3,000m relay clipped the blades of Shim in the final lap of the 1,000m, sending both skaters hurtling into the side padding.

That left Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands to claim gold, with Canada's Kim Boutin taking silver and Arianna Fontana of Italy the bronze.

The 19-year-old Choi was heralded as the 2018 Winter Games' hosts golden girl, but she has experienced a rollercoaster ride at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Her hopes of four golds were dashed from the start when she was disqualified from her opening 500m race.

But Choi got off the mark when she won the 1,500m, and then led South Korea to 3,000m relay success.

She only made Thursday's final through the back door, when a penalty to one of her rivals earned her a pass to the decider.

Starting on the outside she was always up against it, and she ended her race -- and her Olympics -- unceremoniously on her backside.

For Boutin, this was another step up the podium in Pyeongchang after filling bronze in both the 500m and 1,500m. She received abuse from Korean trolls on social media over Choi's disqualification in the 500m.

Schulting was part of the Dutch relay team that set a new world record on Tuesday in the 'B' final on their way to bronze behind Korea and Italy.

Fontana, 27, added silver to the gold she won in the 500m and relay to swell her Olympic medal haul to eight.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog