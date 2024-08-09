Bukgarian Nasar wins Olympic weightlifting gold with new world record

Bulgarian Karlos Nasar became the lightest man to lift 400 kilograms in competition as he shattered the men's 89kg weightlifting world record at the Olympics on Friday.

"The Olympic Games are like going into space for me and I feel like I'm on Mars," said the 20-year-old Nasar.

Tied for first after lifting 180kg in the opening snatch round, the 20-year-old delayed his entry in the clean and jerk until most of his rivals had used their three attempts at lower weights.

With his first lift he flipped 213 kilograms over his head to secure the gold.

That left him two attempts to total 400kg and he opted to aim high.

Nasar seemed barely troubled. Pausing an extra beat with the bar on his chest, he grinned, before hoisting a world record 224kg over his head for a total of 404kg, another record.

Nasar has reportedly lifted even greater weights in training.

"I have visualised the win many times and I succeeded each time," he said.

When asked if he was playing to the camera, Nasar grinned.

"Sometimes the emotions that I show, I cannot control," he said. "Sometimes I don't even remember what happened on the stage."

Colombian Yeison Lopez was second on 390kg. Italian Antonino Pizzolato scored a dramatic bronze after failing on his first two attempts before he was only spared a no-score when judges upheld his appeal after a video review

The talk at the press conference rapidly turned to Nasar's romantic life.

Nasar said he would be heading to the rhythmic gymnastics on Saturday to support the Bulgarian team and his girlfriend Magdalina Minevska.

Weightlifting has long struggled to rid itself of the negative image as a playground for dopers.

Nasar, who set his first world record at 17, could be the charismatic bad boy the sport needs to generate more favorable interest.

In 2022, he was arrested in a Bulgarian beach resort and the following February received a suspended prison sentence for driving under the influence of recreational drugs and without a licence and trying to evade arrest.

In May last year, he reached for the soap while showering in a Sofia hotel, dislodging the sink which shattered slicing one of his Achilles' tendons. He required surgery.

"Every single movement is painful," he said at the time. "It's hard to even brush my teeth and open my eyes."

