 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Karlos Nasar celebrating hs world record and gold medal Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Bukgarian Nasar wins Olympic weightlifting gold with new world record

0 Comments
PARIS

Bulgarian Karlos Nasar became the lightest man to lift 400 kilograms in competition as he shattered the men's 89kg weightlifting world record at the Olympics on Friday.

"The Olympic Games are like going into space for me and I feel like I'm on Mars," said the 20-year-old Nasar.

Tied for first after lifting 180kg in the opening snatch round, the 20-year-old delayed his entry in the clean and jerk until most of his rivals had used their three attempts at lower weights.

With his first lift he flipped 213 kilograms over his head to secure the gold.

That left him two attempts to total 400kg and he opted to aim high.

Nasar seemed barely troubled. Pausing an extra beat with the bar on his chest, he grinned, before hoisting a world record 224kg over his head for a total of 404kg, another record.

Nasar has reportedly lifted even greater weights in training.

"I have visualised the win many times and I succeeded each time," he said.

When asked if he was playing to the camera, Nasar grinned.

"Sometimes the emotions that I show, I cannot control," he said. "Sometimes I don't even remember what happened on the stage."

Colombian Yeison Lopez was second on 390kg. Italian Antonino Pizzolato scored a dramatic bronze after failing on his first two attempts before he was only spared a no-score when judges upheld his appeal after a video review

The talk at the press conference rapidly turned to Nasar's romantic life.

Nasar said he would be heading to the rhythmic gymnastics on Saturday to support the Bulgarian team and his girlfriend Magdalina Minevska.

Weightlifting has long struggled to rid itself of the negative image as a playground for dopers.

Nasar, who set his first world record at 17, could be the charismatic bad boy the sport needs to generate more favorable interest.

In 2022, he was arrested in a Bulgarian beach resort and the following February received a suspended prison sentence for driving under the influence of recreational drugs and without a licence and trying to evade arrest.

In May last year, he reached for the soap while showering in a Sofia hotel, dislodging the sink which shattered slicing one of his Achilles' tendons. He required surgery.

"Every single movement is painful," he said at the time. "It's hard to even brush my teeth and open my eyes."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog