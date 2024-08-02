Gender issues: Italian woman boxer floored by opponent, quits bout claiming it is unfair

The head of the governing body that hopes to run the next Olympic boxing tournament said he supports the IOC's eligibility policies at the Paris Olympics, and he urged those without deep understandings of gender issues to entrust those determinations to medical professionals and scientists.
World Boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst also told The Associated Press on Thursday that his organization will always put athletes' safety first in developing its own policies on health and gender, while recognizing that combat sports sometimes require extra considerations to protect all athletes.
Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC's handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women's boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.
“I think it’s very important that when people are eligible to compete here, we have to respect them,” Van Der Vorst said. “I think it’s a very sad situation for all boxers, everyone involved here."
The now-banished International Boxing Association, which World Boxing hopes to replace, claimed both fighters failed gender eligibility tests at its 2023 world championships after both had competed in amateur boxing for many years.
Khelif won her first Paris bout Thursday when her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, emotionally quit after just 46 seconds and a few punches. Even though Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif, Carini’s tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars.
“What happened today, it shouldn’t be happening like this," Van Der Vorst told the AP. “The pressure that there is from social media, from the press, from everyone else, it’s not very helpful, and it’s getting into everyone’s head.”
Criticism of the two boxers is based partly in the policies and decisions of the IBA, which has been out of the Olympic movement since 2019 after years of IOC concerns about its leadership, integrity and financial transparency.
The IBA disqualified Khelif from its world championships because of what it said were elevated levels of testosterone, and it stripped Lin of a bronze medal because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.
Van Der Vorst's World Boxing is an alliance of several dozen nations who broke away from the IBA after an internal power struggle failed to oust its Russian president, Umar Kremlev. An IOC task force has run the past two Olympic boxing tournaments.
If World Boxing gains approval to become the sport's Olympic governing body, it will be in charge of the major tournaments during the Olympic cycle. If World Boxing doesn't succeed, boxing likely will be dropped from the Olympic program.
Van Der Vorst said it’s “too early” to know World Boxing's exact policies on gender identity, given the unique physical demands and dangers of boxing.
“First of all, safety above all,” Van Der Vorst said. “But I think with a combat sport, there could be some other reasons how you are going to deal with these kinds of situations.”
The IOC used rules from 2016 in determining boxers' gender eligibility, while several Olympic sports’ governing bodies have updated their gender rules over the past three years, including World Aquatics, World Athletics and the International Cycling Union. The governing body for track and field also last year tightened rules on athletes with differences in sex development.
“We will assign our medical committee as soon as possible after these Games to make policy, and they are already in progress,” Van Der Vorst said. “But they have to finalize their policy, and the general issue is very complicated. You need to have good tests, not only the gender tests, but also the medical tests. More importantly, I think it’s not up to you and I. It’s up to the (professional) people who are involved in (the testing).”
Van Der Vorst and other members of his organization are in Paris as observers — and, occasionally, recruiters of additional nations to join the only governing body with a chance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program when the IOC decides the sport's fate in early 2025. World Boxing currently has 37 members.
World Boxing is also studying the mechanics for the major tournaments that it hopes to run, including the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026 and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Both Taiwan and Algeria are still IBA members, but Lin competed in a World Boxing invitational tournament in Pueblo, Colorado, last spring. She lost her opening bout to Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Romeu.
Van Der Vorst left the eventful day disappointed in the wild conclusions and speculation thrown across social media about both fighters.
"I have not seen one single test that is proving that (the boxers are) transgender," Van Der Vorst said. "That's the reason why it's not very respectful for the boxers who are competing here ... to speak about them in these terms. That's what I'm trying to stress. When there is proof, yeah, that's a different situation. But I haven't seen anything that proves it."
Banthu
This biological male boxer completely obliterated the Italian girl in just 45 seconds and floored.
The Italian girl left the ring in tears claiming it was unfair and the crowd agree with the girl.
Male boxers vs. girls is violence against women.
asdfgtr
Khelif was literally born a women she just has a genetic mutation which causes her to have more testosterone.
A fair amount of olympic athletes are olympics athletes because of genetic mutations or major genetic advantages. Also she's only had 5 knock outs in 50 fights and has a 9-5 winning losing score so idk it seems like a skills issue for the Italian.
I just have to think conservative transphobes are just brainless at this.
asdfgtr
Imane Khelif was AFAB, grew up socialised as female…. And still identifies as female. What do the bigots want her to do? Transition to male? I thought they hated that.
There are plenty of tall, muscly women who are dominating other sports, but notably they are white so are not getting the same abuse.
I’m also puzzled at the logic of a woman being born female, living life as a female, entered multiple Olympics as a female can suddenly be a man because she hits hard?
Hervé L'Eisa
XY vs XX. Science.
itsonlyrocknroll
Did we witnessing a brutal televised assault?
The poisonous toxic world associated with gender identity politics now insists that a person gender on a passport stands elevates about the law of nature, of science?
Then a new strain/low of IOC “Wokery” not only condones a staged violent forty five second beating from a biological male, in a boxing ring, to a biological female, but sets a horrendous frightening president that women sport will sooner or later slowly but surely become defunct.
bo
Boxing is hideous , not even a sport and should be terminated at olympics .It's not the kind of thing we should be watching for pleasure .
Mr Kipling
The genetic mutation is that "she" has internal testicles.
Solution to this non problem should be women (real women) and others (men and those not real women).
asdfgtr
Imane Khelif is a cisgender woman.
She was born female, was registered as a girl at birth, is legally a woman & continues to identify as a woman. She also comes from Algeria where it is illegal to transition.
Is transphobia now so bad that even cisgender women cannot be women if they don’t comply with a certain woman ideal-type?
Ted Cruz's, JD Vance's & Trump's tweets about Imane Khelif would indicate this is the case.
rcch
Well, I have news—Carini abandoned the fight after 46 seconds (imho, this news should be on JTtoday—this deserves all the attention in the world) because, of course, she didn’t want to be punched in the face by a… man and put herself in danger (well done, Carini, I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision but you’re safe and that’s the most important thing). A disgrace, IOC, and the moment the Olympics died a little. The other athletes should abandon their fights too and let him stand in the podium all alone. One of the (many) reasons why people still support Trump (he said he will ban biological males from competing in women’s sports).
—
Note: My bad—it IS on JT. Good job (as always), JT. Thank you.
itsonlyrocknroll
Khelif was born with a rare condition "intersex" , XY (male) chromosomes are present, all can determine a number of male physical attributes.
The IOC subsequently self determined Khelif adhoc gender criteria all in the name of inclusion, no matter the brutal nature of boxing as a competitive contact sport.
To then refuse to say or provide the evidence for such a reckless decision, even how or why, simply stating that Khelif met their 'criteria'.
BertieWooster
I don't know what the problem is. The chromosomes decide male/female. The person's feelings about whether they identify as a man or a woman don't enter into it.
asdfgtr
She has had a vagina from birth.
In reality, she was born female and was registered as a girl at birth by a doctor.
Hiro
Testosterone helps build muscle by generating proteins, which then increases muscle strength.
So yes, i think it is a bit unfair for her to compete with other females even if she herself is identify as a female. The main issue is that she hold a advantage in her physical strength over other females which makes it unfair to even call it a fair competition.
Antiquesaving
Nope XY chromosome not XX, not XXY, not YYX .
This is why Khelif was disqualified after DNA test.
asdfgtr
So you're saying that if you are born with a penis, then you may be a female?
Got it.
TokyoOldMan
There’s two trans boxers in the Olympics and they look like men. Shouldn’t be allowed.
asdfgtr
Laughably wrong.
aaronagstring
As is the JT headline. A deliberate click-bait to the knuckle-draggers. This will get them frothing at the mouth in an outrage.
Yet no outrage for convicted child-rapist Steven Van de Velde competing for Netherlands….?
carpslidy
An able body athlete can't compete in the paralympics , so why can a biological male compete in a female event?
It's not phobia, discrimination etc its logic female sports =for females
Male sports= for males
Alfie Noakes
Dead right, and Van de Velde is being booed to the rafters every time he plays.....
M3M3M3
Why is this relevant? Had this person been born in a country with a more advanced medical system, they would have been recognised as male but with a birth defect. Just because some poorly educated doctor in Algeria looked down at a babies genitals and ticked a box 20 years ago doesn't mean women boxers should be put in danger today.
TokyoLiving
She is not a Transgender, she born as a biological woman..
asdfgtr
So you're saying that if you are born with a penis, then you may be a female?
Got it.
itsonlyrocknroll
The reality for Angela Carini of Italy brutal beating, the physical advantages of the presence of male XY chromosome are clearly stated in the photo above.
Wake up.
itsonlyrocknroll
M3 well researched stated, all in a single paragraph.
asdfgtr
Yep. Headline looks like something from an outrage farming extreme right website.
Antiquesaving
If by some freak of nature that was possible then yes if YY but good luck finding one!
Ask yourselves these questions.
Q. 1-) why do we have different categories in boxing (not allowing a 150 kg to fight a 51kg boxer)?
Generally accepted answer : because it gives them an unfair advantage.
Q: 2-) why don't we let men fight women in the same weight category?
Generally accepted answer: again because it gives them an unfair advantage!
Q:3-) if we have categories because certain physical aspects give unfair advantages then shouldn't transgenders be clarified in the same way and get their own category?
Q: 4-) if there is no unfair advantage like some like to pretend there isn't, why are there no female to male transgenders competing in the male categories?
Just to give a comparison.
Soccer/football, in the world cup there are around 80 to 96 men playing as women in the professional level but not a single male transgender, not a single female to male transgender in the Olympics or in any top level in sports.
All the female to male transgender in the Olympics outside boxing are competing as women and now even requested or tried competing as men.
But lets keep to the delusion that male to female transgender don't have any advantage!