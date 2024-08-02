Gender issues: Italian woman boxer floored by opponent, quits bout claiming it is unfair

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, looks on after knocking down Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, in Paris, France.

The head of the governing body that hopes to run the next Olympic boxing tournament said he supports the IOC's eligibility policies at the Paris Olympics, and he urged those without deep understandings of gender issues to entrust those determinations to medical professionals and scientists.

World Boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst also told The Associated Press on Thursday that his organization will always put athletes' safety first in developing its own policies on health and gender, while recognizing that combat sports sometimes require extra considerations to protect all athletes.

Van Der Vorst still strongly disagrees with critics of the IOC's handling of the Olympic tournament, specifically the eligibility of women's boxers Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

“I think it’s very important that when people are eligible to compete here, we have to respect them,” Van Der Vorst said. “I think it’s a very sad situation for all boxers, everyone involved here."

The now-banished International Boxing Association, which World Boxing hopes to replace, claimed both fighters failed gender eligibility tests at its 2023 world championships after both had competed in amateur boxing for many years.

Khelif won her first Paris bout Thursday when her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, emotionally quit after just 46 seconds and a few punches. Even though Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif, Carini’s tearful abandonment of the bout became a worldwide sensation on social media and in Western culture wars.

“What happened today, it shouldn’t be happening like this," Van Der Vorst told the AP. “The pressure that there is from social media, from the press, from everyone else, it’s not very helpful, and it’s getting into everyone’s head.”

Criticism of the two boxers is based partly in the policies and decisions of the IBA, which has been out of the Olympic movement since 2019 after years of IOC concerns about its leadership, integrity and financial transparency.

The IBA disqualified Khelif from its world championships because of what it said were elevated levels of testosterone, and it stripped Lin of a bronze medal because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.

Van Der Vorst's World Boxing is an alliance of several dozen nations who broke away from the IBA after an internal power struggle failed to oust its Russian president, Umar Kremlev. An IOC task force has run the past two Olympic boxing tournaments.

If World Boxing gains approval to become the sport's Olympic governing body, it will be in charge of the major tournaments during the Olympic cycle. If World Boxing doesn't succeed, boxing likely will be dropped from the Olympic program.

Van Der Vorst said it’s “too early” to know World Boxing's exact policies on gender identity, given the unique physical demands and dangers of boxing.

“First of all, safety above all,” Van Der Vorst said. “But I think with a combat sport, there could be some other reasons how you are going to deal with these kinds of situations.”

The IOC used rules from 2016 in determining boxers' gender eligibility, while several Olympic sports’ governing bodies have updated their gender rules over the past three years, including World Aquatics, World Athletics and the International Cycling Union. The governing body for track and field also last year tightened rules on athletes with differences in sex development.

“We will assign our medical committee as soon as possible after these Games to make policy, and they are already in progress,” Van Der Vorst said. “But they have to finalize their policy, and the general issue is very complicated. You need to have good tests, not only the gender tests, but also the medical tests. More importantly, I think it’s not up to you and I. It’s up to the (professional) people who are involved in (the testing).”

Van Der Vorst and other members of his organization are in Paris as observers — and, occasionally, recruiters of additional nations to join the only governing body with a chance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program when the IOC decides the sport's fate in early 2025. World Boxing currently has 37 members.

World Boxing is also studying the mechanics for the major tournaments that it hopes to run, including the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026 and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Both Taiwan and Algeria are still IBA members, but Lin competed in a World Boxing invitational tournament in Pueblo, Colorado, last spring. She lost her opening bout to Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Romeu.

Van Der Vorst left the eventful day disappointed in the wild conclusions and speculation thrown across social media about both fighters.

“I have not seen one single test that is proving that (the boxers are) transgender,” Van Der Vorst said. “That’s the reason why it’s not very respectful for the boxers who are competing here ... to speak about them in these terms. That’s what I’m trying to stress. When there is proof, yeah, that’s a different situation. But I haven’t seen anything that proves it.”

