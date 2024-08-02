Japan Olympic delegation warns against defamatory online posts

Japan's Uta Abe reacts after being defeated in the women -52 kg elimination round match against Uzbekistan's Diyora Keldiyorova in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris on July 28.

Japan's Paris Olympics delegation has said it will consider contacting the police or taking legal action against defamatory content posted online against athletes.

The Japanese Olympic Committee issued a statement Thursday saying such action may be taken against insults and threats seen on social media platforms.

The posts hurt athletes' feelings and often make them feel anxious and fearful, the delegation said, calling on users to have manners and follow the rules.

Since the Olympics began last week, some athletes have been hit by defamatory posts.

"Harsh words from many people have hurt me," said race walker Ayane Yanai, who decided not to compete in her individual event to concentrate on the mixed team event.

Judoka Uta Abe has been criticized for breaking down in a flood of tears following her second-round loss in the 52-kilogram category.

