Paris Olympics Sport Climbing
Sam Watson of the United States, left, and Yaroslav Tkach of Ukraine compete in the men's speed, qualification seeding, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Le Bourget, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
paris 2024 olympics

American Sam Watson breaks his own sport climbing world record at Paris Olympics

LE BOURGET, France

American Sam Watson broke his own world record for speed sport climbing at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Watson set the time of 4.75 seconds in an elimination heat to improve his mark of 4.79 from the Wujiang World Cup in April.

Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia had equaled Watson's previous mark earlier in the day.

Athletes have found fast walls at the sport climbing venue and have been setting several personal and Olympic records.

On Monday, Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland twice broke her own sport climbing world record in the women’s speed. The new mark for the women's competition is 6.06 seconds.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

