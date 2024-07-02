 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Benjamin Cohen says the International Testing Agency attempts to identify patterns of doping Image: AFP/File
paris 2024 olympics

Anti-doping agency sharpens its tools for Paris Olympics

0 Comments
By Coralie FEBVRE
Lausanne

In the battle against drug use at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) plans to deploy a more streamlined, high-tech approach to identify and target potential cheats.

In an interview with AFP, Benjamin Cohen, Director General of the ITA, said potential tools as its disposal included biological and performance passports as well as a mountain of other data.

Upgraded software, possibly using artificial intelligence, could also help; an investigative unit aided by whistleblowers was making inroads; and increased cooperation with sports bodies and police was bearing fruit.

ITA, which was founded in 2018, runs the anti-doping programme for the Olympics, the Tour de France and "more than 65 international organisations", said Cohen.

The challenge was to refine the "risk analysis" and identify athletes to monitor using as little time and resources as possible, said Cohen, a Swiss lawyer who has headed the agency since its creation.

The problem is accentuated in the run-up to the Paris Games.

"We still have 30,000 potentially qualifying athletes and we cannot wait to have the final list to focus on the 11,000 participants," Cohen said.

"Certain doping practices enable athletes to achieve results very quickly," he said. "Traditionally the pre-Olympic period is high-risk time...the last moment to make a difference. Athletes know that they will be very closely monitored at the Olympics, so I would hope that very few, if any, will be tempted to take drugs in the Olympic Village in Paris."

At the Games, only medallists are automatically tested, but ITA wants to find ways to target potential dopers before the finish.

Cohen said ITA tries to identify patterns. They look at the demands of each discipline and the substances it might tempt athletes to use. Then ITA looks at delegations and "the history of doping in that country". Finally, it scrutinises each individual athlete and "the development of his or her performances, any suspicious biological passport profiles, suspicious anti-doping tests, and so on."

"That's hundreds of thousands of pieces of data."

  • 'Risk analysis' -

"Today we have our own software, and the next stage" will involve "programming computers to extract this data, because we still do a lot of this work manually."

After that, the ITA hopes to "seize all the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence", provided "we use these new tools ethically."

"If it's done properly," he said. "AI will enable us to go much further in risk analysis and prediction."

ITA is developing a "performance passport" as a counterpart to the long-established biological passport.

The objective is to "predict results on the basis of what an athlete has done over the last four years", said Cohen.

"Artificial intelligence will enable us to say: 'this is really an unusual result, which could suggest doping'," he said. "It could help us flag them."

The performance passport project was initially tested in swimming and weightlifting, two indoor sports where athletes compete in identical environments each time.

Weightlifting also happens to be one of the two sports, along with athletics, that have returned, between them, the vast majority of positive tests at Summer Olympics.

In 2021, ITA carried out "a major investigation into weightlifting" and that enabled them to set up a specialised unit in cooperation with the sport.

  • Focus on cycling -

It now has more than ten such units. "Cycling is a particular focus" but "other sports are beginning to understand the benefits of gathering intelligence, having anonymous sources and promoting whistleblowers.

"It's a new method that complements traditional testing."

Cohen said ITA has been working to build links with law enforcement and exploit 'synergies'.

"They are bearing fruit," he said, referring to the case of 23-year-old Italian cyclist Andrea Piccolo, arrested on June 21 by the Italian Carabinieri who caught him returning to the country with growth hormones.

"ITA asked the Italian authorities to open his luggage, which would not have been possible six years ago," Cohen said.

"We carry out the controls, we monitor the performances of these athletes, we know the networks, the doctors involved and the drugs they are taking. And they can seize and open suitcases and enter hotel rooms."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo