 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kaylee McKeown held off American rival Regan Smith Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Australia's McKeown retains 100 meters backstroke gold

0 Comments
PARIS

Australia's Kaylee McKeown retained her Olympic crown in the women's 100m backstroke on Tuesday, producing a blistering second lap to beat world record-holder Regan Smith of the USA.

McKeown won with an Olympic record time of 57.33 seconds, fighting back after she had reached the turn in fourth place with her rival Smith in the lead.

But the Australian, who won the 100 and 200 backstroke events at Tokyo, found the burst of power she needed in the second lap as she left the field in her wake.

Katharine Berkoff of the United States took bronze.

The impressive win restores McKeown's status as the dominant backstroker in the sport after Smith beat her world-record time at the U.S. trials in June.

Natalie Coughlin of the USA is the only other swimmer to have won two golds in this event.

McKeown claimed all three backstrokes -– 50, 100 and 200 –- at the 2023 World Championships.

The win continues a strong Games for the Australian women's team after gold for Ariarne Titmus in the women's 400 meters freestyle and Mollie O'Callaghan in the 200 freestyle and the team win in the 4x100 freestyle relay.

"You know, the Aussies have had a great meet so far following Arnie and Molly. It's definitely emotional to see my teammates... it's been an awesome few days watching all the Aussies get up and race so I just had to put my best foot forward tonight," said McKeown.

"To have all this atmosphere all that adrenaline and be able to perform like that it's really special to me and I'm happy with have gone so far," she said.

McKeown and Smith will clash again in the 200 meters backstroke.

Smith's silver is her third after she picked up two and a bronze in Tokyo and she doffed her cap to her rival.

"Ultimately, I think other people's performances are completely out of my control and Kaylee is... one on one, she is an absolutely incredible racer and she knows what to do when it matters, but I'm really proud of myself," said the American. "I executed my race plan and I left it all in the pool. It was really special".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Ofune Jomon Site

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cheap Accommodation Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Creepiest Real-Life Mysteries From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel