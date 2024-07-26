 Japan Today
Paris Olympics Australian Amputated Finger
FILE - Australia's Matthew Dawson runs the pitch during a men's field hockey match against Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dawson was so determined to compete in the Paris Olympics that he had part of the ring finger on his right hand amputated. Dawson severely injured the finger in practice two weeks ago. Surgery would have required months of recovery time and jeopardized his likelihood of playing in the tournament. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
paris 2024 olympics

Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at Paris Olympics

0 Comments
By RAPHAEL LEICESTER
COLOMBES, France

Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.

Australia field hockey player Matthew Dawson took his determination to compete in the Paris Olympics to another level by amputating part of a finger to ensure he's able to take part.

The 30-year-old Dawson severely injured the ring finger on his right hand two weeks ago in practice. Surgery would have required months of recovery time, jeopardizing his likelihood of being ready for the Olympics.

Captain Aran Zalewski said teammates were shocked. Dawson's wife warned against making any “rash choice.” Despite that, Dawson told 7News in Australia he made “an informed decision.”

Considering himself “very fortunate that it’s just a little bit of my finger,” Dawson views this sacrifice as part of the commitment required to pursue his “Olympic dream” — much like the years of practice and tough personal decisions that define an athlete’s life.

He considers the prospect of winning a gold medal, especially after silver in Tokyo 2020, worth overshadowing the long-term consequences.

Even though the amputation represents a “bit of a change at the moment," he told Australian TV it does not hinder his playing style or his ability to perform, as he still has “full function and movement” in the finger.

It is not the first adversity Dawson has faced in his career. He was struck in the left eye by a stick six years ago, between his previous two Olympic experiences.

Australia plays its first group play game Saturday against Argentina.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

