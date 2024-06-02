 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on the way to a ninth national all-around title at the US Gymnastics championships Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Biles continues Olympic build-up with ninth all-around US gymnastics title

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Simone Biles won a record-extending ninth U.S. all-around gymnastics title Sunday, signaling she's a force in the sport as the Paris Olympics approach even as a couple of miscues gave her something to work on before the US trials.

"Today it's just getting out here, getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics, and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris," Biles told broadcaster NBC after piling up 59.300 points on the second night of competition to take her total to 119.750.

She was almost six points clear of runner-up Skye Blakely, who totaled 113.850 with Kayla DiCello taking bronze with 110.800.

The top two finishers were assured of berths at the Olympic trials June 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where at least a dozen athletes are expected to make their final case for a trip to Paris.

Biles had cracked 60 points on the first night of competition on Friday, and while she couldn't match that, she earned gold on all four apparatus.

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time in the year, and just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice," Biles said.

The sheer power that has helped Biles grab four Olympic gold medals and build an array of daunting signature skills was in evidence in her few errors.

She stepped out of bounds after her triple-twisting double somersault in floor exercise and skittered backwards onto her back on the landing of her Yurchenko double pike vault.

The vault is so difficult that she still scored 15.00 points -- down from the 15.800 she earned on Friday.

Biles said she has no trouble taking that kind of mistake in stride.

"It's not my first time out there," she said. "I'm a little bit older, so I know exactly how to kind of reboot and re-collect myself to move on to the next event, even if I feel like something wasn't how I wanted it to go."

Among those who will be trying to punch their tickets to Paris later this month, Blakely displayed impressive consistency over two days and Suni Lee, the Tokyo Olympic all-around champion, was an impressive fourth place as she continues her return from career-threatening kidney disease.

Shortly after competition ended, USA Gymnastics confirmed it had accepted petitions from Shilese Jones and Kaliya Lincoln to compete at trials, despite injuries this week.

Jones withdrew with a shoulder injury while Lincoln pulled out after two apparatus on Friday with an ankle injury.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo