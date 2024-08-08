Brazilians smash beach volleyball opponents in Olympic march

The Brazilian pair smashed their opponents in the quarter-finals to continue their unbeaten streak

Women's beach volleyball favourites Brazil resolutely ended the Olympic hopes of their Latvian opponents in the women's quarterfinals Wednesday, continuing their unbeaten streak in a defiant Paris Games.

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa fought Latvian pair Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova in a game which showcased their deserved reputation as world-class players.

The pair took a while to find their footing, however, making clunky errors in the opening minutes that saw the Latvians claim an easy first six points -- before the fightback began.

The top-seeded Brazilians quickly regained and overtook lost ground to secure the first set, and by the second set there was no doubt who was in charge.

The duo made it look easy as they romped to victory in just 32 minutes, winning the second set 21/10 to the delight of an army of Brazilian fans filling the stands of the stadium in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Supporters in green and yellow T-shirts, hats and wigs waved flags, whooping and whistling every point as though it was a gold medal.

The Brazilian victors ran around the stadium after the game, posing for photos and high-fiving fans who lingered despite the best efforts of security to usher them out.

Silva Ramos and Santos Lisboa first teamed up in 2014 to win the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, but competed with different partners in Tokyo 2020 -- with less successful results -- and decided to reunite again for Paris.

They will now face Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar from Australia in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the day's earlier quarterfinal, Spain's Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva took on a dominant Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson from Canada.

Every point hard was fought-for as the score sheet crawled up matching point by point, with fans on their feet as an ecstatic Canadian pair snatched victory to secure the final point.

Wearing distinctive one-shoulder white bikinis and colourful reflective sunglasses, Humana-Paredes and Swiss-born Wilkerson bettered their Tokyo record, where they made it as far as the quarter-finals.

They will now play Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner in the earlier semi-final on Thursday evening.

The first two women's quarter-finals were played Tuesday in a tense session where Hueberli and Brunner ended the campaign of the women's world champions, U.S. duo Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng.

The second round of the men's quarter finals will be played later Wednesday.

