Canada's Maude Charron gets silver, Luo makes China 3 for 3 in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics

Silver medalist Maude Charron of Canada celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By STEPHEN WHYNO

Maude Charron cried with the silver medal she was not even aiming for hanging around her neck. These tears were different from how she felt after winning gold in Tokyo in 2021.

The 31-year-old Canadian was overjoyed just to be back at the Olympics — a real one, with fans, not confined to a bubble. So, coming in second to Luo Shifang of China in women's 59-kilogram weightlifting on Thursday simply put an exclamation point on a journey that included dealing with a knee injury and shedding more than 10 pounds just to compete.

“The medal is just the cherry on top,” Charron said. “I didn’t come here for a medal. I didn’t come here for a podium. All I wanted is the experience of the Olympics that I didn’t have in Tokyo. I had the perfect result in Tokyo. Now I just wanted the experience.”

Charron was the victim of two weight classes being eliminated between Tokyo and Paris, one of them the 64 kilogram (141 pound) division she won three years ago. She chose going down over up and, as a result, had to get down to 130 pounds.

At the beginning, she and her support group did not know which foods to limit and which to focus on, but by this week she was able to eat and felt confident enough that she ended up on the podium. Before receiving silver, she hugged bronze medalist Kuo Hsing-chun of Taiwan and raised her arms in the air when she stepped up.

This time, she was cheered rather than getting gold in an empty arena.

“It ended well, but I was still like, ‘Where’s my gang? Where’s my support system?’” Charron said. “So it was happiness but also — not regret — but sour maybe of I did all of that, it’s wonderful, but I’m alone. I felt alone. Here I felt so well surrounded.”

Luo, 23, made China a perfect 3 for 3 in the opening weightlifting events at the Paris Olympics.

She set three Olympic records in her debut at the Games, lifting 107 kilograms (236 pounds) in the snatch and 137 kilograms (302 pounds) in the clean and jerk to finish with a score of 241 to Charron's 236 and Kuo's 235.

“I was super, super nervous but once I got on the stage, I didn’t think too much and then I made it happen,” Luo said. “At the moment I lifted, all I could think about was my country.”

Her country remains a powerhouse in weightlifting. Li Fabin won the men’s 61 kilograms, and Hou Zhihui won the women’s 49 kilograms on Wednesday.

China could add two more titles in Paris, with Shi Zhiyong in the men’s 73 kilograms later Thursday and Li Wenwen in the women’s +81 kilograms on Sunday. Each won Olympic gold three years ago.

Earlier Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an application by Spanish weightlifter David Sánchez López, who asked for Turkey to be banned from competition based on a recent doping punishment levied against Turkish Weightlifting Federation when three members were found guilty. It would have affected only the men's 73-kilogram division, which Muhammed Furkan Özbek of Turkey will compete in as scheduled instead of López replacing him in the competition.

