 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman has stood down from the team's opening Olympic match against New Zealand Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Canada soccer staff sent home over Olympic drone scandal

0 Comments
PARIS

An assistant coach and an analyst with the Canadian women's soccer team were on Wednesday sent home from the Olympics for their part in a spying scandal.

The analyst, 43-year-old Joey Lombardi, was also given a suspended eight-month prison sentence for flying a drone over a New Zealand training session this week in Saint-Etienne.

Lombardi pleaded guilty when he appeared in court in Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, the court told AFP.

The assistant coach was Jasmine Mander, to whom Lombardi reported.

Head coach Bev Priestman also announced she will take no part in the opening game of Canada's gold medal defense, against New Zealand.

The decisions come after a staff member was detained by French authorities for flying the drone in a bid to spy on New Zealand's tactics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said it had since learned of a second incident involving New Zealand, who formally lodged a complaint with the IOC integrity unit and demanded answers from Canada.

"The COC is in contact with the IOC and in contact with FIFA. Canada Soccer has been transparent and cooperative throughout the process," the COC said.

"The COC will continue to review this matter and may take further action if necessary."

Priestman said she did not think it would be appropriate to be on the bench for the clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

"On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada," she said. "This does not represent the values that our team stands for.

"I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program. Accordingly, to emphasise our team's commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel