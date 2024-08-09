Canadian women, German men clinch medals with wins in beach volleyball semifinals

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate a women's semifinal beach volleyball match victory over Switzerland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

By JIMMY GOLEN

Germany beat defending Olympic champion Norway in the semifinals of the men's beach volleyball tournament at the Paris Games on Thursday, clinching at least a silver medal. The Canadian women are also headed to the finals after beating Switzerland.

Tokyo gold medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum rallied after losing the first set but fell 15-13 in the third, with the German team prevailing on a net fault challenge on match point. The team of Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler will face the winner of the night match between top-ranked Sweden and 2021 bronze medalists Qatar.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson rallied from a first-set loss to beat Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 and earn Canada’s first beach volleyball medal since it won bronze at the 1996 Games.

They will face the winner of the other women’s semifinal, which features Brazil and Tokyo runners-up Australia.

