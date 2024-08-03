 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Shooting
Switzerland's Chiara Leone, right, reacts after winning the gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions women's final competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
paris 2024 olympics

Chiara Leone wins women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions shooting for 1st Swiss gold at Paris Olympics

0 Comments
CHATEAUROUX, France

Chiara Leone has earned Switzerland's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics, winning women's 50-meter rifle three positions shooting on Friday.

Leone narrowly edged Sagen Maddalena of the United States by 1.4 points in the final. China’s Zhang Qiongyue was third for bronze in the event that involves shooting while kneeling, prone and standing.

“I knew I could win,” Leone said. “I wanted a medal. I wanted a piece of the Eiffel Tower in my hands, and winning is just — I can’t describe how I feel.”

Maddalena's silver is the first U.S. shooting medal on the seventh day of competition, ending what was tied with 1988 for the country's longest drought in the sport at a single Olympics.

“I made a couple of mistakes,” said Maddalena, who set a qualifying round Olympic record on Thursday. "We are all amazing shooters, but it is the pressure in finals that makes it hard to get the mind right. I’m going to take this, learn from it, keep working on my head space and enjoy the ride.”

Leone, 26, shot a 464.4 to break the Olympic record of 463.9 set by fellow Swiss shooter Nina Christen at the Tokyo Games three years ago. She said she was also inspired by countrywoman Audrey Gogniat winning bronze in women's 10-meter air rifle earlier in the week.

Now they can celebrate together.

“We will have a big party," Leone said. "I don’t know when or where, but we will celebrate.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel