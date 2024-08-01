Chinese swimming fans hit back at doping claims after Pan takes gold

Diehard sports fans at a Beijing restaurant watch Pan Zhanle after he won gold in the men's 100 meters freestyle final that began at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday in China.

By Sam Davies and Matthew Walsh

Chinese sports fans on Thursday hailed their country's first swimming gold of the Paris Olympics and hit back at doping allegations after Pan Zhanle roared to a record-breaking victory in the men's 100-meter freestyle.

Pan, 19, burnished his already-glittering reputation in his home country with a world-record time of 46.40 seconds, beating the previous fastest time of 46.80 he had set in February in Doha.

The win came against the backdrop of a doping controversy that has engulfed the China swimming team and led U.S. authorities to accuse the world's governing body of a cover-up.

And Chinese social media users basking in the triumph were quick to slam perceived foreign disdain -- especially after a video emerged in which Pan accused Australian opponent Kyle Chalmers of snubbing him.

"All those foreigners who doubted your achievements now know just how fantastic you are. Your greatness needs no explanation!" read one comment.

Another said: "In the end, those who can't bring you down just end up making you stronger. They're only fit to trail in your wake!"

Global swimming was thrown into uproar in April when the New York Times reported that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in late 2020 and early 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Pan was not named in the report, and Chinese authorities said the positive tests were the result of food contamination -- an explanation accepted by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).

But U.S. anti-doping authorities have angered their Chinese counterparts by accusing WADA of suppressing the facts of the case.

Customers at a restaurant in Beijing before dawn on Thursday all seemed to have an opinion on the allegations as they watched Pan's victory over celebratory crayfish and beer.

"We Chinese are a people with a bottom line, we have conviction. It's really beneath us to do anything against the rules," tech worker Wen Ya, 36, told AFP.

"I trust our national coaches and athletes. They wouldn't knowingly break the rules," she said.

Chinese swimmers have said they have been tested for banned substances more than any other team in Paris, harming their preparation.

Zhang Xiyang said he believed the near-constant tests had contributed to China's lukewarm performances so far.

"They have to wake up at all hours... so it disturbs their rest," the 18-year-old waiter said.

Social media hashtags related to Pan's victory had racked up well over 750 million views by midday on Thursday.

Other users discussed the memorable live commentary on the race by state broadcaster CCTV.

Zhao Jing -- herself a former Olympic swimmer -- repeatedly screamed Pan's name into her microphone during the final length before exploding with elation as he clinched the record.

"Please don't say nasty things ... People who aren't in these circles basically can't understand this kind of emotion," wrote one Weibo user.

Another quipped: "This female commentator is all of us right now! (Pan) is so cool, so awesome, so amazing! And gorgeous too."

© 2024 AFP