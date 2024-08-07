Christian Kukuk wins equestrian individual jumping title for dominant Germany at Paris Olympics

Germany's Christian Kukuk wearing his gold medal rides Checker 47 after the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

By JEROME PUGMIRE

Christian Kukuk had a faultless round to win the individual jumping title at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and increase Germany's equestrian medal haul.

It was the first Olympic medal of the 34-year-old Kukuk's career. He was the first to go in the jump-off final and went all clear on Checker 47 in a time of 38.34 seconds.

That put pressure on the next two riders, Dutchman and Tokyo bronze medalist Maikel van der Vleuten and the 2012 Olympic champion, Steve Guerdat of Switzerland.

Guerdat took the silver on Dynamix De Belheme in 38.38 and Van der Vleuten finished with the bronze again after clocking 39.12 on Beauville Z. Both picked up a penalty for clipping a fence.

The three riders were the only ones out of the 30 finalists not to pick up a fault under bright sunshine at the Palace of Versailles.

Germany completed equestrian events at the Paris Games with four gold medals and a silver.

Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her individual dressage title and helped Germany win the dressage team gold along with veteran Isabell Werth.

The 55-year-old Werth took silver in the individual dressage to increase her equestrian-record Olympic medal total to 14.

