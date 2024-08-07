 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Equestrian
Germany's Christian Kukuk wearing his gold medal rides Checker 47 after the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
paris 2024 olympics

Christian Kukuk wins equestrian individual jumping title for dominant Germany at Paris Olympics

0 Comments
By JEROME PUGMIRE
VERSAILLES, France

Christian Kukuk had a faultless round to win the individual jumping title at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and increase Germany's equestrian medal haul.

It was the first Olympic medal of the 34-year-old Kukuk's career. He was the first to go in the jump-off final and went all clear on Checker 47 in a time of 38.34 seconds.

That put pressure on the next two riders, Dutchman and Tokyo bronze medalist Maikel van der Vleuten and the 2012 Olympic champion, Steve Guerdat of Switzerland.

Guerdat took the silver on Dynamix De Belheme in 38.38 and Van der Vleuten finished with the bronze again after clocking 39.12 on Beauville Z. Both picked up a penalty for clipping a fence.

The three riders were the only ones out of the 30 finalists not to pick up a fault under bright sunshine at the Palace of Versailles.

Germany completed equestrian events at the Paris Games with four gold medals and a silver.

Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her individual dressage title and helped Germany win the dressage team gold along with veteran Isabell Werth.

The 55-year-old Werth took silver in the individual dressage to increase her equestrian-record Olympic medal total to 14.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yokohama: A Guide To Japan’s Port City That Has It All

Savvy Tokyo

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog