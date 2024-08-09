 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paris Olympics Water Polo
Serbia's Nikola Jaksic celebrates after scoring a goal during a men's semifinal match between Serbia and USA, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
paris 2024 olympics

Serbia downs U.S. in men's water polo semifinals

0 Comments
NANTERRE, France

Nikola Dedovic scored four times and Serbia beat the U.S. 10-6 on Friday in the semifinals of the men's water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics, ending the Americans' surprising run.

Serbia is trying to become the third men’s team to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. Just like in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, it has moved to another level after a shaky start in group play.

Dusan Mandic was shut out by the U.S. after he entered with a tournament-best 25 goals. But Serbia captain Nikola Jaksic scored three times, and Radoslav Filipovic made 10 saves.

Serbia advanced to the semis with a 12-11 victory over Greece on Wednesday on Jaksic's perfect skip shot from deep with 3 seconds left.

Next up is the winner of the second semifinal between Hungary and Croatia. The gold-medal match is on Sunday at Paris La Defense Arena.

It was the first semifinal appearance for the United States since it won silver in 2008. It had won three straight games, including a dramatic 12-11 victory over Australia in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.

The U.S. played without Johnny Hooper after the attacker was ejected in the first quarter of the quarterfinal because of a brutality foul. Hooper's two-game suspension was reduced to one after an American appeal, and he is expected to play in the bronze-medal match on Sunday.

Marko Vavic scored two goals for the U.S. in its semifinal loss. Captain Ben Hallock, Luca Cupido, Alex Bowen and Ryder Dodd also scored.

“We couldn’t finish. That’s what it came down to," U.S. center Alex Obert said. “We couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. We’re just a little bit short with it.”

Hannes Daube was shut out, missing each of his five shots. The 24-year-old attacker leads the U.S. with 17 goals in a breakout performance in his second Olympics.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo