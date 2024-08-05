Defending champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl wins individual dressage title at Paris Olympics

Medalists from left to right, Germany's Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Britain's Charlotte Fry take a selfie to celebrate their silver, gold and bronze medals at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

German rider Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her individual dressage title at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with compatriot Isabell Werth's silver medal extending her equestrian record to 14 medals.

Riding Dalera, the horse which also helped her win individual dressage gold at the Tokyo Games three years ago, Bredow-Werndl scored 90.093 percent on the way to winning the fourth Olympic gold medal of her career.

She was the only rider to score 90 on the final day of dressage events at the Palace of Versailles.

Werth rode on Wendy and finished with a score of 89.614. She helped Germany win the team dressage gold with Bredow-Werndl on Saturday.

British rider Charlotte Fry took the bronze medal with 88.971 riding Glamourdale. Fry also helped Britain win bronze in the team final.

The final equestrian medal round at Versailles is the individual jumping final on Tuesday, with qualifying on Monday.

