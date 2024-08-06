 Japan Today
Paris Olympics Badminton
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn during their men's singles badminton gold medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
paris 2024 olympics

Denmark's Axelsen wins badminton men's singles gold

PARIS

Viktor Axelsen is once again Olympic badminton champion.

The 30-year-old from Denmark defended his men’s singles title Monday by beating Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand for the gold medal. Axelsen defeated Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-11 in the final in just 52 minutes.

Axelsen celebrated by running around the court and waving the red-and-white Danish flag over his head. Fans in the stands chanted, “Viktor! Viktor!”

Axelsen went over to a young fan and handed over his racket while receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I feel like I’m playing at home,” Axelsen said. “So many red and white colors, so many Danish people here supporting me. ... This support means a lot. I’m just on the moon right now.”

Axelsen became the first European to win back-to-back badminton singles gold at the Olympics. Like in Tokyo three years ago, his medal in Paris is the only one earned by a European in the sport.

“This is an amazing achievement for him, the second time in a row as Olympic champion,” said Denmark King Frederik X. “It’s unbelievable. The way he mastered the match, this is something that makes us proud in Denmark, on behalf of badminton in Denmark — but also the entire country.”

Asked if he would go for a three-peat at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, Axelsen left open the possibility.

“If I’m still competitive and I can still play well in these big tournaments and I can win and do very well, then why not?” he said. “I can’t take this life for granted. If my family is happy, if we are happy as a family and my daughters can still see their daddy, then why not? I’m living my dream, and I have my family here. Let’s see. I would love to play in LA.”

In Paris, China won five badminton medals; two silvers and three bronze. South Korea, Japan and Malaysia had two apiece.

Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia beat Lakshya Sen of India for bronze in the men's competition. An Se-young of South Korea had a 21-13, 21-16 win over He Bingjiao of China for the women's singles title.

“My golden age is not here yet because I am still young," said An, who is 22. “I will still have more experiences and I will still be able to show even better games.”

