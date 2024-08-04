 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Injury forced Spain's Carolina Marin to withdraw from her badminton semi-final at the Paris Olympics Image: AFP
paris 2024 olympics

Distraught Marin retires from Olympic badminton semifinal after knee injury

0 Comments
PARIS

Devastated former Olympic champion Carolina Marin withdrew in tears from her badminton semifinal on Sunday after her right knee buckled in distressing scenes.

Marin, who won women's singles gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was on track to reach the final but collapsed midway through the second game against China's He Bingjiao.

Coaches and He rushed to her side as she lay on the ground for several minutes, clutching her leg.

She eventually got up and walked off the court then resumed wearing a support but she could barely move, losing the next two points before falling to the ground again and retiring.

Marin, the fourth seed in Paris, won the first game 21-14 and was leading 10-6 in the second before she left the court in tears before going for a medical check.

The Spaniard was hot favorite for the title at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago until she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury just months before the event -- her second ACL injury.

He progressed to the final, where she will play South Korean world number one An Se-young.

A clearly uncomfortable He told reporters that she felt "very sad" about what had happened.

"She was playing perfectly well and I was very passive," said He. "I wasn't thinking about the final at all."

An beat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 in the day's earlier semi-final.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog