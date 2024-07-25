Dujardin video shows British Olympic star repeatedly whipping horse

By John WEAVER

Video has emerged of British Olympic dressage star Charlotte Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse's legs after she was suspended by the sport's governing body.

The three-time gold medallist, the joint most-decorated British female Olympian, withdrew from the Paris Games on Tuesday over the footage showing her making an "error of judgement".

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) suspended Dujardin just days before the start of the Olympics.

The governing body said it had received a video "depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare".

The footage shows Dujardin using a whip multiple times to strike the legs of a horse during what appears to be a training session at a stable.

"The FEI has officially announced the provisional suspension of British Dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin effective immediately from the date of notification, 23 July 2024," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This decision renders her ineligible to participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games or any other events under the jurisdiction of the FEI."

The FEI said the video was submitted to it by an "undisclosed complainant".

"According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms Dujardin at a private stable," it said.

The governing body said Dujardin had confirmed she was depicted in the video and had acknowledged that her conduct was "inappropriate".

"Charlotte Dujardin requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and also confirmed that she will not participate in any competitions pending the outcome of the FEI's investigation," it said.

"The FEI condemns any conduct contrary to the welfare of horses and has robust rules in place to address such behavior."

Earlier Tuesday, Dujardin said a video had emerged from four years ago showing "an error of judgement during a coaching session".

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition -- including the Paris Olympics -- while this process takes place," she said.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils. However, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said: "We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

"However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised.

"Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility."

Dujardin was eliminated from the European Championships in 2019 after blood was found on her horse, Mount St John Freestyle, in a post-competition check.

The FEI said the action taken then did not imply there was any intent to injure the horse.

Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain's most decorated woman Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

She was due to compete in both the individual dressage and the team event alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry at the Paris Games.

She is expected to be replaced in the team by Becky Moody.

British Equestrian and British Dressage issued a joint statement confirming they have also provisionally suspended Dujardin.

BE chief executive Jim Eyre said: "As the guardians of equestrian sport, we must uphold the highest standards of equine welfare -- the horse's wellbeing is paramount."

The dressage competition at Paris 2024 begins on July 30 at the Chateau de Versailles.

© 2024 AFP