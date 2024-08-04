Dutch rower Florijn keeps it in the family with Olympic gold

Dutch rower Karolien Florijn celebrates after winning gold in the women's single sculls at the Paris Olympics

Dutch rower Karolien Florijn dethroned reigning champion Emma Twigg in the women's single sculls on Saturday to add to her family's remarkable collection of Olympic gold medals.

The 26-year-old, the two-time reigning world champion, won her first Olympic gold with a time of 7min 17.28sec, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of New Zealand's Twigg (7:19.14).

Viktorija Senkute (7:20.85) won Lithuania's first-ever rowing medal with bronze.

Florijn was ahead at the 500 metre mark and never relinquished her lead on the 2,000m course.

Her victory comes after her brother, Finn Florijn, won gold in quadruple sculls earlier this week while their father, Ronald Florijn, is a two-time Olympic champion –- at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

"It means the world to me," said Florijn. "Winning a gold medal is what I wanted since I was born and doing it in the women's single sculls, amongst the best rowers in the world."

The Dutch rower paid tribute to dethroned champion Twigg.

"Emma pushed me until the last few metres, she really wanted to have a second gold medal," she said.

"I'm so inspired by her, she's one of the best rowers in the world and of course I wanted to win very badly and I managed.

"I just executed my plan. I have a great team around me and I'm really thankful."

Twigg, 37, said her legs "gave up on me with about 100m to go" but was delighted with her silver.

"I think it's up there with Tokyo for sure," she said. "These Olympics were always about the cherry on top, and to come away with a medal is pretty special. I'm stoked.

"I've been to many Olympics and not had medals. I'm really proud that I laid it all out there. Karolien is a fantastic sculler, so proud and pleased for her as well."

© 2024 AFP