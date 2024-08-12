Australia wins women's basketball bronze, beating Belgium 85-81

The Australia bench reacts during a women's bronze medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By TERESA M. WALKER

Ezi Magbegor scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Australia won the Olympic women's basketball bronze medal on Sunday by beating Belgium 85-81 at the Paris Games.

It's the Opals' first Olympic medal since taking bronze at the 2012 London Games. This is Australia's third bronze to go with the three silvers won in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

Center Lauren Jackson picked up fifth Olympic medal, tying her with Sue Bird and Teresa Edwards for the second-most medals of all time, though Bird's are all gold. Edwards won four golds and a bronze.

The 43-year-old Jackson now has three silver medals and two bronze.

Belgium had the ball down 81-78 when Steph Talbot blocked Anna Delaere's 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.

Tess Madgen sealed the bronze by knocking down four free throws in the final 16 seconds as her teammates started jumping with excitement on the bench. As soon as the buzzer sounded, they huddled, leaping and celebrating.

Alanna Smith added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Australia, Sami Whitcomb had 14 and Madgen finished with 10.

The Belgian Cats go home empty-handed from their second Olympics but with a bright future thanks to players like Emma Meesseman.

Julie Vanloo led the Cats with 26 points. Meesseman finished with 23, and Delaere had 15.

The Belgians, who placed seventh in the Tokyo Games, won the EuroBasket championship last year. They lost the chance to play for gold in an emotional overtime loss to host nation France in the semifinals.

That the Cats even made the medal round was amazing. Belgium opened the Paris Games with losses to Germany, then the U.S. in the next game. That left the Cats needing to rout Japan by at least 27 points in the final game of pool play to reach the elimination round.

Australia leaves Paris still looking for that elusive gold. This bronze was hard-earned, with Australia needing to beat host nation France in the final game of group play to advance. The Opals lost forward Bec Allen to a hamstring injury in their final warmup game before the Olympics.

Magbegor, who plays for the WNBA's Seattle Storm, and Smith, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, helped Australia lead 20-19 at the end of the first quarter. The Opals led 37-36 at halftime off a 3 by Sami Whitcomb.

Belgium took a 61-60 lead into the fourth quarter, and Vanloo opened the fourth with a 3 for a 64-60 lead. Whitcomb's 3 with 7:52 to go put the Opals ahead 65-64, setting the tone as the teams matched big shot for shot in the final minutes fighting for bronze.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.