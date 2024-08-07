 Japan Today
APTOPIX Paris Olympics Sailing
Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands sails back to the harbour after ILCA 6 dinghy class final race was postponed during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
paris 2024 olympics

Fickle winds scuttle medal races again, now in the biggest, most diverse Olympic sailing class

By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO
MARSEILLE, France

Fickle winds in Marseille have altered the sailing schedule for the 2024 Olympics for the second time, forcing the postponement of the medal races for one-person dinghies on Tuesday.

Organizers are hoping to run the men's and women's races on Wednesday instead.

Through nine grueling regattas for the biggest and most diverse sailing class for the Games — some also postponed and even abandoned in the light winds and high heat — Marit Bouwmeester, 36, of the Netherlands has enough of a lead that she just needs to complete the medal race to win gold. Anne-Marie Rindom, 33, also has a firm grip on the second spot.

The men’s dinghy medal race is still competitive. Matt Wearn, of Australia, the 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion, is in front.

Bouwmeester won silver in this class of sailing in London in 2012, followed by gold in Rio and bronze in Tokyo. This is her first Olympics as a mother — her 2-year-old daughter, Jessie Mae, has become a companion for training.

Jessie greeted Bouwmeester with a hug, and they shared a popsicle on the beach after Monday’s race.

Rindom first competed in the 2012 Olympics, and she won bronze in 2016 and gold in Tokyo. But she still found Marseille’s “a really tricky race course,” especially in the blistering heat.

Hours before the race was called off, Wearn's parents, Brad and Karen Wearn, went to the beach to briefly speak with him — a special treat since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented spectators from joining the Games in Tokyo.

“We’ve got his back,” a visibly moved Karen Wearn said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

