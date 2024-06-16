 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
paris 2024 olympics

Andy Murray selected for 5th Olympics but not certain he will play

0 Comments
LONDON

Andy Murray is not “100% sure” he will play at a fifth Olympics despite his selection for the Paris Games on Sunday.

Murray, who back in February signaled his intention to retire later this year, has been granted an International Tennis Federation (ITF) place to compete in the singles’ event of the Olympic tennis tournament due to being a former Grand Slam winner and Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and '16.

Team GB announced its tennis squad for Paris at Queen’s Club on Sunday and while Murray is currently only down to play singles, he has been nominated for a place in the doubles alongside Dan Evans.

The British duo will find out on June 25 if the ITF has granted them a spot but Murray again cast doubt over his participation in France later this summer at Roland Garros if he cannot feature in the doubles competition.

“I am not 100% sure,” Murray said at Queen’s Club, while dressed in a Team GB tracksuit.

“It depends a little bit physically how I am doing. How the next few weeks go as well. Yeah, my plan just now is to play, but it is not straightforward.

“I’ll find out in the next 10 days or so on the doubles and what’s going to happen there. Hopefully me and Evo get the chance to play."

Team GB was also notified on Thursday that 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu would be in the mix for an ITF place, but she turned down the chance because of the multiple changes in surface over the coming weeks and after only recently returning from a lengthy injury absence.

Murray is one of four male singles players selected by LTA Olympic team leader Iain Bates alongside Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Evans, with Katie Boulter the sole female participant for Britain.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog