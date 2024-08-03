 Japan Today
Paris Olympics Diving
China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
paris 2024 olympics

Finally, some drama in diving as China barely holds off Mexico for fourth straight gold medal

By PAUL NEWBERRY
SAINT-DENIS, France

Finally, some drama at Olympic diving.

After three days of domination, powerhouse China received its first serious challenge from Mexico in the men's synchronized 3-meter event Friday.

The Chinese team of Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan actually trailed after the fourth of six dives — the first time any duo from the Big Red Machine was not in the top position during the synchro events.

But they rallied on the final two dives to take their country's fourth straight gold medal and stay on track for an unprecedented sweep of all eight diving events. Long and Wang finished with 446.10 points, holding off the Mexican team of Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera with 444.03.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Britain took the bronze in 438.15.

The final round was downright nerve-wracking, a far cry from the first three synchro events in which China blew away the competition — not just winning gold but posting the highest scores in every round, 22 dives in all.

Long and Wang nailed their final dive and climbed on deck noticeably relieved. They pumped their fists, whipped up the crowd at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, and gave each other a big hug.

But it wasn't over yet. The Mexicans went with a forward 2 1/2 somersaults with three twists, a dive with the highest-degree of difficulty in the competition.

They performed it beautifully, and knew it. Celaya popped up and gave the water a hard splash, there were hugs all around on the deck among the Mexican delegation, and everyone looked to the scoreboard to see the marks.

Not quite enough. Mexico's score was 0.99 shy of China's effort, giving the favorites another gold by a mere 2.07 points.

